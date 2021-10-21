Kora Katcher was approximately 100 meters away from winning Wednesday’s State Qualifying Meet in Decorah when all of a sudden her legs gave out and the Center Point-Urbana senior fell to the ground. She attempted to get up several times with no success. Her legs were shot. While the moment is partially a blur, she remembers the crowd around the finish line pleading her to crawl the rest of the way.
“It was random,” Katcher said. “I had felt good all race up until that point. But I knew I had to finish. I wanted to make it to State. If it’s making it to State by crawling, I’ll make it to State crawling.”
Katcher crawled her way to eighth place overall with a time of 20:20. She was rushed to the nearby medical tent. An hour, Katcher was back on her feet and surrounded by teammates as the CPU girls team earned their third State banner in as many years. Following Katcher across the finish was sophomore Emma Wilkerson in 13th with a time of 20:37, freshman Emily Bowe in 19th with a time of 21:03, freshman Sydney McCormick in 25th with a time of 21:22 and freshman Madison Bockenstedt in 42nd with a time of 22:43.
“This gave it all they had today,” Katcher said. “I’m very proud of how this team developed. We have so many new girls whose journeys I’ve got to watch this season, but also teammates like Emma and Leah (Taylor) I’ve run with for years. I knew I had to finish for myself, but also for my team.”
While CPU’s third place finish and three-peat are excellent achievements, coach Lew Paine had to give credit where credit was due with Katcher.
“Kora left it all out there,” Paine said. “She exhausted herself, but didn’t let that stop her from crawling her way to eighth. She was actually pulling away in first when this happened. 30 minutes later, Kora was out and about walking around.”
But the girls were the only Stormin’ Pointers to punch their ticket to State for the third time in a row. Senior Eli Larson finished as the runner-up of the meet with a time of 16:02 to make his third trip to Fort Dodge, where he finished top 5 last season. His goal: a state championship. His challenge: overtaking Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann.
“Today was about gauging him and how close I need to be,” Larson said. “Now I know I have to push myself that last mile and catch him at the end. He seemed to be fading a little today. Now I have to look forward to next week.”
Vinton-Shellsburg walked out of the meet with the girls finishing their season 13th overall. Senior Charlee Johnson finished her final race in 30th with a time of 21:53, followed by freshman Olivia Primrose in 58th with a time of 23:52, junior Molly Haisman in 59th with a time of 23:57, junior Aspen Ahrenholz 80th with a time of 26:57 and sophomore Tori Elwick 84th with a time of 27:50.
The VS boys saw a strong effort from junior Elijah Blix finishing 26th with a time of 18:23, putting him outside of qualifying for State as an individual. The Vikings would finish their season 10th as a team with sophomore Eli Page following in 46th with a time of 18:57, sophomore Aldin Swanson 49th with a time of 19:02, junior Merritt Bodeker 57th with a time of 19:40 and freshman Zach Klopping 79th with a time of 20:59.
“I saw an amazing effort from everyone today,” VS coach Jeff Mangold said. “Everyone worked hard coming into this meet and gave it their all. Elijah was on pace the first two miles, but didn’t quite have it at the end. So many runners had amazing races.”
VS will see Johnon, Bailey Week and Dawson Sturtz graduate, but the six of the top seven male runners will be back and the girls a similar position with five to six consistent varsity runners back.
“We’re going to meet in April, put together a strong summer workout plan, get the miles in and we plan to make some noise next season,” Mangold said.