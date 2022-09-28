JESUP -- Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Union cross country competed alongside 30 teams at the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday, as the Stormin’ Pointers took first in the girls race to highlight the day.
The Stormin’ Pointers were led by freshman Lily Miller in seventh place with a time of 19:58, followed by junior Emma Wilkerson in eighth with a time of 19:59, freshman Deni Katcher 16th with a time of 20:31, sophomore Sydney McCormick 27th with a time of 21:00 and sophomore Julia Paine 43rd with a time of 21:52. CPU finished 10 points ahead of runner-up Denver.
Union placed eighth in the girls race, led by sophomore Amilia Condon in sixth with a time of 19:57. Junior Lauren Youngblut finished 17th with a time of 20:33, followed by sophomore Lily Lorenzen 42nd with a time of 21:51, junior Sydney Anton 65th with a time of 22:38 and junior Emily Petersen 99th with a time of 24:02.
Benton placed 12th in the team race, but had the top individual finish by an area runner with junior Jaida Lyons in fourth with a time of 19:43. Sophomore Abbie Jones was 25th with a time of 20:59, followed by senior Gwen King 70th with a time of 22:50, sophomore Haiden Moore 98th with a time of 23:58 and senior Delaney Lohrer 103rd with a time of 24:14.
CPU saw its boys team finish fifth, led by freshman Cayle Estling in 20th with a time of 17:30. The Stormin’ Pointer ran a tight pack with freshman Cooper Grimm 24th with a time of 17:46, junior Casey Kirtz 32nd with a time of 17:56, sophomore Carter Easton 33rd with a time of 17:58 and junior Brody Behrens 35th with a time of 18:01.
The Bobcat boys were eighth in the team race as senior Trey Schulte finished 31st with a time of 17:56. Junior Isaac Morris was 41st with a time of 18:16, freshman Caleb Olson 55th with a time of 18:30, senior Blake Daugherty 66th with a time of 18:56 and sophomore Luke Lange 93rd with a time of 19:22.
Union rounded out area teams with a 21st place finish in the boys race. Sophomore Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen was 89th overall with a time of 19:20, followed by freshman Cameron Mullen 92nd with a time of 19:21, junior Wyatt Hoy 109th with a time of 19:51, senior Asher Beerman 137th with a time of 20:52, and junior Austin Martin 139th with a time of 21:00.
Union ran at Western Dubuque on Thursday and will continue their season at Dike on Tuesday alongside Benton. CPU and VS will run at West Delaware on Tuesday.