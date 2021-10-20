Facing Independence is nothing unusual for Center Point-Urbana volleyball. They’d matched up twice in the regular season with their conference rival and even played in the first round of Regionals last season. But a win was elusive, and that’s exactly what the Stormin’ Pointers needed to keep their season alive Monday night.
“We felt some of our keys to success had to be our defense: scrappiness and ability to keep balls up and going,” coach Michelle Halac said. “We had to find open spots on the court we knew we could execute. It had to be our game.”
And arguably it was CPU’s game as it opened the first set with a 25-21 win against the ranked Mustangs. The Stormin’ Pointers came back from down 10 to take an early lead and gain much needed momentum.
“The energy on our side was tremendous and you could see it in their faces and body language,” Halac said. “Our block played awesome. Monday night was a testament to how much we improved even in the space of a week when we last played them.”
The intensity carried over into the second set in a 26-24 win for the Mustangs. Set three was also a close call for CPU as they dropped the set 25-21 and suddenly found itself deflated to the point of losing the fourth and final set 25-10.
“It’s tough not to get that second set,” Halac said. “It would have had a bigger impact on our night. I can’t guarantee we would have won, but in a back-and-forth match like that, every point matters. They saw they can play with teams like Indee and had that energy through those next two sets.”
Senior Ella Person led the Stormin’ Pointers with seven kills and six digs, junior Taylor Luscomb six kills and three aces. CPU’s three freshman starters each impacted the match with Logan Keller totaling 25 assists and six digs, Addy Tupa 21 digs and Gracie Hoskins 14 digs.
“It’s been quite a few years since we’ve had so much young experience on varsity who can come back next year and build off it,” Halac said. “It’s exciting to think about the pieces we have coming up in our program. We have a lot of potential for our future.”
But the current five senior players and two managers who have gone through the program over the last four years were first on Halac’s mind. .
“They all bring different aspects to our team,” Halac said. “Some battled injuries this season, but were there with us doing whatever they could and supporting their teammates. Those on court were bought in and did good for their team. Our managers did everything that was asked of them and always cheered loud from the bench.”