Keely Franck was a freshman when she last came to Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines for State with the 2019 Center Point-Urbana team. She got playing time as the Stormin’ Pointers made their way in the semis, but she didn’t realize just how big of an accomplishment it was to reach the State Soccer Tournament.
But on Tuesday, that moment hit the senior co-captain.
“Just to be here as a senior, with this team, it means so much to me,” Franck said. “We did our best to even get here. I know now what it means.”
CPU arrived at Cownie knowing they had a tall task before them. The Stormin’ Pointers were opening the tournament with the Knights of Davenport Assumption, the Class 1A State champions the last five seasons. Senior co-captain Jaye Brooker was there for one of those championships in 2017, ironically against CPU and her sister, Alexa.
“She told me to make the most of this,” Brooker said. “I remember sharing that moment with her as a kid, and now it was my turn as a senior. It’s an overwhelming experience. I still feel like I should be heading to practice, not a State match against Assumption.”
If the Knights came into Tuesday’s match with the assumption this would be an easy win, they were dead wrong.
The Stormin’ Pointers initially held back Assumption, even as the Knights moved the ball tactfully and patiently looking for an opening. CPU sniffed out several big plays and the defense cut them out. Sophomore Emerson Fleming had a busy morning in the box, but came up with several early deflections. A shot by Assumption’s top scorer, Jade Jackson, curved past Fleming’s fingertips halfway through the first half for the lone goal of the match.
“We told Emerson she had to have all the confidence in the world today,” coach Kevin Schmidt said. “She made some great saves, and our back four played as physical as I’ve seen this season. I couldn’t ask any more out of those girls. They played amazing.”
60 minutes still remained and Assumption seemed to get the memo that this would not be the first-round rout they desired. CPU attempted to widen their attack and avoid the middle, where Assumption’s defense was at its best.
“We did our best to try and go around that at the same time trying to let Emily (Bowe) up top do what she does best,” Schmidt said.
Bowe, CPU’s leading scorer with 26 goals on the season, had several opportunities throughout the match, the most notable coming in the last 10 minutes of the match. Her shot miss its mark out wide.
‘‘They weren’t always great looks, but we got to take what we can get,” Schmidt said.
CPU’s seasons came to an end with a record of 15-4, ending the season on 9-1 streak that includes wins over six teamed ranked by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
“Being here at State is honestly a mix of a head-shaker and knowing these girls did an awesome job of being coachable,” Schmidt said. “I wanted to carry on the tradition set in place here, while making my own mark. I’m so proud of our seniors for setting the expectations going forward. This is a stepping stone for us.”
The Stormin’ Pointers will lose Franck, the team’s assists leader, and Booker, a two year starter at left back. Senior Tallie Kohl was an important piece at center back, and the Knights had depth off the bench in seniors Brianna Knight and Maleny Schildroth. Kaitlyn Heins was unable to compete this season due to recovering from a recent surgery, but cheered for her team throughout the season and made the trip to Des Moines.
“It feels amazing to be a part of this team and know all our hard work paid off,” Brooker said. “I know I’ll be back to root for this team next season.”
Bowe is only a freshman. Her class provided talent with Reese Johannes, Logan Keller, Payton Libolt, Addy Tupa and Josie Klett. Fleming will be back next season. A strong junior class includes starters in Maddie Daily, Ali Christensen, Kailey Spurlock and Cassie Davis. CPU will have a lot back and will look to repeat in 2023.
“I’m very confident that we will fill the roles left by the seniors,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got a few sophomores and then a really big, talented freshman class. The outlook is positive for the future.”