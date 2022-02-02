Guided by nine seniors, Center Point-Urbana basketball trounced visiting Vinton-Shellsburg 52-36 on Tuesday in their final home game of the season.
“We’re very blessed to have the type of seniors we do at CPU,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “Lot of them don’t see much playing time, but they are invested in our program and make sure our bench energy is always outstanding. Every guy matters, and their leadership is what we celebrated tonight.”
Halac would reward his seniors with playing tonight against the Vikings in a close first quarter, capped off with a 5-0 CPU run as the starters got back in to put the Stormin’ Pointers on top 12-9. The run extended into the second quarter, pushing the lead into double digits at halftime 27-14.
“I thought our guys did a great job especially on the offensive glass,” Halac said. “We were able to share the ball, and seeing unselfish play on Senior Night is fun.”
The Vikings came out the second half with a defensive determination, getting stops and finding an offensive rhythm. Fouls hurt VS throughout the night, and coach Joe Johnson felt his team never truly got going because of foul trouble.
“It was good to see us come out the half like this and chip away at CPU’s lead,” Johnson said. “We wanted to test them from three. They didn’t make many, but they got offensive rebounds. That was the difference in this game. They killed us on the glass.”
The rebounding edge came out 36-19 CPU as the Stormin’ Pointers made up whatever gains VS made in the third quarter with a strong final quarter. Junior Brandon Miller led CPU with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Junior Easton Tupa and senior Gabe Hansen each finished with nine points. Senior Nathan Kurt had seven points in his start.
“We’re really starting to tighten up defensively, and our rebounding has improved since the start of the season,” Halac said. “Easton (Tupa) has been our main scorer all season, but guys like Kanon (Tupa) and Brandon Miller have been outstanding. Tucker Clark is doing a great job inside for us. We’re certainly playing our best basketball at the right time. We’re excited for what the playoffs hold for us.”
Sophomore Cam Dunbar led the Vikings with 15 points and five rebounds. Junior Benett Rickels finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
CPU (7-11) will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Friday, at Beckman Catholic on Tuesday. VS (2-15) will host Benton for Senior Night on Friday and travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday.