Saturday brought Center Point-Urbana its final matches before the WaMaC tournament this week, and the best part is the Stormin’ Pointers didn’t have to go anywhere with it being their own home tournament.
“We got to see a lot of great competition here and ultimately make ourselves better,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “As much as we want to win our home tournament, the whole point is to compete. I saw that throughout the day.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with 5A third-ranked Cedar Falls, losing the first set 21-8 before rebounding with a 21-19 second set loss. CPU would put up another great fight in a 2-0 loss to Clinton 21-17, 21-18, a tough task for any 3A school facing two 5A programs.
“Cedar Falls is a great team, but we didn’t back down,” Halac said. “Clinton is great competition. “We didn’t let something not going well get to us. I saw some great hustle plays that other teams didn’t think we’d get to. They were caught off guard and I feel that’s how we stayed in some of these matches.”
CPU would end pool play with a loss to Columbus Catholic 21-13, 21-18. The Stormin’ Pointers would fall to Solon in the consolation bracket to end their day. Set scores for the Solon match were not collected by the editor.
As CPU now shifts its focus to WaMaC tournament play, Halac acknowledged her two senior managers and five senior players-Lauren Antes, Sophie Gaffney, Keely Franck, Kylie Henry, Ella Person-for their positive attitudes and perseverance this season. Antes and Henry are currently out with injuries, but have remained positive for a CPU team starting three to four freshman in matches this season.
“I’ve coached this class for four years and it’s hard to see them go, but I know they’ll go out and make their marks in the world,” Halac said. “They’ve definitely stepped up and done all that they can this season, making this team better. It’s always tough to see girls get hurt, especially seniors. But they’ve encouraged their teammates and been an awesome support system. They’ve done such a great job in that role. I’ve trusted them in that role.”
Benton went 2-1 in the opposite pool, defeating Solon 2-0 (21-19, 21-15) behind 10 kills from senior Alyssa Tegeler, Waterloo West 2-1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-7) with senior Grace Embretson totalling 16 sets, and falling to 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption 0-2. The Bobcats would fall to Cedar Falls in the semis to end their day 2-2. Grace Embretson would finish the loss with 12 assists and 10 digs, Tegeler nine kills.
“It’s great to see this type of competition before WaMaC and Regionals,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “Playing larger schools like Cedar Falls and top teams like Assumption prepares us for this last stretch of the season. We had our errors and miscues here and there, but I’m overall pleased with what I saw today.”
CPU will travel to Independence (25-9) on October 18 for the first round of Regionals, the second year in a row the Stormin’ Pointers will open postseason against the Mustangs.
“Indee is a great opponent, a great challenge for us,” Halac said. “You have to face tough opponents in the postseason eventually, so why not right away? We’re confident in our progress since we faced them earlier this year. We look forward to this match.”