Center Point-Urbana cross country stayed right at home this week as they hosted the Stormin’ Pointer Invitational, the girls winning their meet and the boys coming in second.
Senior Kora Katcher won the girls race with a time of 19:26 as the Stormin’ Pointers edged out Marion by three points for the team title. Sophomore Emma Wilkerson followed in seventh with a time of 21:14, freshman Sydney McCormick eighth with a time of 21:21, freshman Madison Bockenstedt 14th with a time of 22:16 and freshman Emily Bowe 15th with a time of 22:26.
The boys race featured several more teams, yet CPU emerged as runner-up despite their number one runner in Eli Larson not competing. Junior Teegan Fuessley led the Stormin’ Pointers in ninth place with a time of 18:28, followed closely by sophomore Brody Behrens in 10th with a time of 18:31, sophomore Casey Kirtz in 12th with a time of 18:51, sophomore Bradley Jones 16th with a time of 19:05 and sophomore Isaac Larson in 17th with a time of 19:06.
CPU will run at Jesup on Tuesday and on the Wartburg College campus on Saturday.