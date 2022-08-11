Center Point-Urbana CSD launched its new website on Thursday morning, a project in the works for some time as the district looks to make its site more accessible to visitors.
“My understanding is the district has been working to get a new site launched for several years,” John Elkin, CPU Assistant Superintendent said. “I assumed leadership over the project last November and am proud of the work we’ve put into making this website.”
The district hired Juicebox Interactive out of Des Moines to create a “comprehensive, responsive website” which could operate on different platforms. CPUschools.org works on tablet computers and mobile devices, according to Elkin. Parents will have access to features right off the home page including Infinite Campus, menus, registration and a staff directory. Each building will have news and content posted on the site as well.
“We wanted an informative website where we could communicate announcements from each building, eliminating one person having to post in multiple places,” Elkin said. “We wanted to ensure it serves our stakeholders better. It follows our school colors, up-to-date and we’ll keep it updated.”
While the address for the site remains the same, transition to the new layout may not occur immediately for all users.