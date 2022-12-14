CENATER POINT — Center Point-Urbana basketball broke a three-game skid with a 62-26 defensive smothering of Independence on Tuesday for their second WaMaC West win of the season.
CPU’s pressure defense held the visiting Mustangs to four points in the first quarter as the Stormin’ Pointers hung up 19, many coming off Indee’s turnovers. But the Mustangs also applied their own pressure and got some positive results in a 11-7 run in the second quarter, though they trailed CPu 26-15 at halftime.
“I thought we started off well early, but we took our foot off the gas that second quarter,” coach Philip Klett said. “Indee put some pressure on us and we sputtered around. Defensively, we were fine that quarter.”
And the defense would continue to produce for CPU, again holding Indee to four points in the third quarter while the offense got back on track with 24 points in the final quarter. All available Stormin’ Pointers scored in Tuesday’s win.
“We did a better job playing with some urgency,” Klett said. “Playing aggressive continuously is something we need to see get better. Getting everyone comfortable means our bench can produce. We’re gaining confidence and showing how deep we can play.”
Sophomore Mya Hillers led the Stormin’ Pointers with 15 points, freshman Deni Katcher matched her career-high with 10 points, and four players with five points.
CPU (5-3) will host South Tama on Friday and will face 4A third-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes in Johnston for a winter invitational.