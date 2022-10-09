A less-than-stellar start for Center-Point-Urbana football at South Tama was quickly forgotten as the Stormin’ Pointers rolled past the Trojans 21-0 on Friday for their second District win and second shutout of the season.
“We knew it would be tough playing on the road when it’s South Tama’s Homecoming,” coach Dan Burke said. “They weren’t going to give up and battled. We dominated the ball on the ground tonight thanks to our offensive line. They took it on their shoulders and blocked for our run game.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with a deep drive to the South Tama three yard line, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Trojans. CPU struck halfway through the second quarter as sophomore Jackson Brincks found senior Tucker Clark for a three yard touchdown reception. Their run game came alive in the second half with senior Cole Werner pushing his way into the endzone and junior Trevor Antes completing a two-point conversion. An eight yard touchdown run in the final quarter sealed the deal.
“Last year was a tough year for us in away games, so it was great to get one tonight” Burke said. “Now we’ve put ourselves in a great situation with a home game next week and momentum going with this team again. I like where this team is heading.”
Werner totaled 122 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, Brincks 41 rushing yards on 15 carries. Senior Brandon Miller had 32 yards on four receptions, Clark 10 yards on two receptions and a touchdown. Senior Kyle Kress had 15 total tackles, senior Drake VanGorder 10.5 tackles, junior Thomas Taylor seven tackles and an interception.
CPU (4-3) will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-3) for Senior Night on Friday and will end their regular season at Independence on October 21.