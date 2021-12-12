It’s back in the win column for Center Point-Urbana basketball as the boys defeated visiting Dike-New Hartford on Saturday 41-37 to complete a varsity sweep of the Wolverines.
“I know they may not be having the year they want so far, but these are strong players with a coach playing to their strengths,” coach Mike Halac said. “Traditionally, they’re a man-to-man program, but they’ve smartly switched to a two-three zone at the beginning of the season. That’s something we haven’t seen much of this season, so we had to be prepared for that.”
CPU certainly had to get accustomed to that zone look, succumbing to early turnovers as they tried to move the ball around for open looks. While the Stormin’ Pointers would go two for eight from beyond the arc in the first half, Halac liked the shot selection.
“They weren’t bad shots,” Halac said. “We needed to get Tucker Clark feed underneath the basket, really open things inside and kick out to shooters in the corner.
Down 30-26 after three quarters, the Stormin’ Pointers railed off five straight points to take their first lead of the game. CPU got to the line and got their offense going underneath with Clark and threes by junior Easton Tupa and senior Braylon Havel.
“Drew Johannes did a great job at the high post to get to the basket himself or feed Tucker down low,” Halac said. “I feel the biggest thing is that we communicated. Wherever Dike was going offensively, we were there in position. We pride ourselves on defense. We want to cheer on defense and reward guys doing that. That’s what separates us.”
Clark led CPU with 11 points and eight rebounds. Tupa joined him in double figure with 11 points and three rebounds. Junior Brandon Miller had eight points and three rebounds. Senior Kanon Tupa had five assists on the night.
The Stormin’ Pointers will look to continue their success at South Tama on Tuesday and will host Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. CPU will close 2021 hosting rival Benton on December 21.