VINTON — It was almost like two different ballgames.
For the roughly the first 14 minutes of Friday’s WaMaC West showdown between at the Garrison Fieldhouse, Center Point-Urbana looked unbeatable. For the next 14, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings could not seem to miss a shot. The difference came down to those final four minutes and it was there CPU pulled away for a 72-59 win.
The Stormin’ Pointers pulled out to a 21-10 lead after one period and pushed that margin to 34-13 at one point late in the first half before the Vikings charged back. Three-pointers from Ryan Sivola, Hudson Carolan and a pair from Reese Truax chopped the lead to nine at 34-25 before a pair of late buckets by CPU pushed the lead back out to 13 at the half, 38-25.
But back came the Vikings. Four three-pointers — two more from Truax and one each from Brody Klein and Benett Rickels — in just a couple of minutes tied the game at 41-41. The Vikes then got a late rally sparked by freshman Jacoby Johnson’s six points to take the game into the fourth quarter with CPU up 49-48.
VS kept it close the first half of the fourth quarter before CPU went on a late onslaught, outscoring the Vikings 14-3 over the final five minutes of the game to pick up the win, 72-59.
Easton Tupa led the way for CPU with 17 points, while Bradon Miller and Hunter Holmes added 13 each and Tucker Clark 10. The Vikings were led by a career night from Truax, who knocked down six three-pointers — the Vikings made 15 for the game — on his way to a 20-point performance. Carolan added nine, Ryan Sivola seven, and Cameron Dunbar and Johnson six each.
I thought Reese played incredibly well tonightt,” said Viking coach Austin Millikin. “He made some big shots for us. You know, we a lot of guys make some shots, Brody made a nice three for us. You know, having Jacoby come in and make a couple of buckets underneath was big for us.
“But,” he added, “we got a lot of guys will try to run through a brick wall. And that’s that’ll help you come back in those situations.”