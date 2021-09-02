Stormin’ Pointers volleyball may be down a couple rotation players, but they’re proving their not out for the count as they battled in a three-set loss at 3A 11th-ranked Independence (25-20, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday.
“We came out and competed in the first two sets with Sophie (Gaffney) and another player out today,” coach Michlle Halac said. “We had to run completely different lineups, but the girls stepped up in the moment.”
After two losses to Solon and Mount Vernon the previous week, CPU made progress defensively and got a balanced attack going against the Mustangs. Serving and fundamentals proved to be CPU's downfall in Thursday’s match. Senior Kylie Henry, senior Ella Person and senior Lauren Antes each had four kills on the night. While other stats were not available, Halac noted senior Keely Franck, freshman Gracie Hoskins and freshman Addy Tupa “all had some great digs defensively.”
“We weren’t sure what the match would bring, but we did see some improvements from the last matches,” Halac said. “We feel short in some aspects and we’ll continue to learn.”
CPU will compete in a tournament at Mount Vernon on Saturday and host their first game of the season on Thursday vs Monticello.