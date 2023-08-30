OELWEIN — As races go, this was barely a race.
The Center Point-Urbana boys’ cross-country placed five runners in the top 25 and breezed through the field to win the team title at the rugged Oelwein Invitational Tuesday.
Vinton-Shellsburg placed three in the top 25 to pick up a strong sixth-place finish, while Union ended up 11th.
Senior Blayze Havel led the Stormin’ Pointer charge with an eighth-place finish in a time of 17:40.45, with Brody Behrens finishing 10th in 17:44.21, Carter Easton was 11th in 17:45.37 and Cayle Estling was 18th in 18:11.91. Bradley Jones rounded out the scorers in 22nd with a time of 18:24.49. Issac Larson and Landon Batcheler were also the line-up. Larson was 27th in a time of 18:38.52, while Batcheler was 33rd in 19:01.63
Torres paced the Viking charge. The sophomore finished just 10 seconds off the winning pace, turning in a time of 16:54.61. Not far behind was senior State qualifier Eli Page, who was fifth in 17:22.73. Sophomore Jack Blais joined his teammates in the top 25 with a 19th place finish in a time of 18:16.47. Aldin Swanson was 32nd in 19:33.74, while Zach Klopping rounded out the scorers with an 84th place finish. Leif Allen was 90th in 23:09.07 and Hugh Mangold was 97th in 23:28.37.
Cooper Davis was Union’s top finisher, finishing 35th in 19:03.16, with Cameron Mullen finishing 49th in 19:51.79, followed closely by Sawyer Spence, 50th in 19:52.68 and Mason Herman 59th in 20:21.68 and Maddux Dewinter was 78th in 21:51.39. Keng Uchiyama-Hansen was 81st 9n 22:11.77 and Austin Martin was 96th in 23:52.34.
The Stormin’ Pointers and Vikings both get back into action Tuesday, at the Grinnell Invitational, while the Knights are idle until Thursday when they host the Union Invitational at the LaPorte City Golf Course