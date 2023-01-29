DECORAH — The first regular season of sanctioned girls wrestling came to a close on Friday. Four sites hosted 1,307 wrestlers across Iowa. Fans from all over supporting them. And Jillian Worthen was taking it all in.
“We get the experience of qualifying for State, like the boys do,” Worthen said. “Our team’s here, my family’s here. People I don’t even know are supporting me. This is the experience I wanted.”
Worthen made Union proud during her freshman season last year by winning the 100 lbs championship. Title number two is the goal for the sophomore, and she had little difficulty getting into Friday’s Regional final at Luther College to then defeat Layla Phillips of Mason City to punch her ticket to State.
“Since I won State last year, I knew there would be a target on my back,” Worthen said. “I had to keep working hard in the offseason, hit the weights harder to get to my senior year goal: a four-time champion.”
Seven Knights competed in the regional meet, but Worthen was the only one to make it into semifinals to qualify for State. Senior Taylor Hedeman finished sixth after working her back in the consolation bracket with two straight wins, falling to Teaghan Bird of West Fork in the fifth place match.
“We saw some good competition today,” Union coach Kirk Crawford said. “I would have liked to see our girls compete better, but we’re all for this opportunity. This sport has grown so fast. In a few more years, we could see it be as big as boys wrestling.”
Center Point-Urbana senior Moorea Brown, 2022 placewinner, also came into Friday’s Regional with big goals in mind. Despite a season shortened by injury, Brown was able to advance through to the 140 lbs finals and pin Osage’s Katelynn Huebsch in 1:26, adding Regional champion to her list of accomplishments.
“I came in nervous at first, but I saw a lot of people enjoying this experience,” Brown said. “The important part of today was learning and advancing technically. It was another obstacle to get me at my best.”
CPU freshman Lyni Gusick pinned her way to the 130 lbs finals, facing Charles City’s Lilly Luft and was pinned in the first period. Gusick will advance to the first sanctioned girls wrestling tournament on Thursday and Friday inside Xtream Arena in Coralville alongside nine other area wrestlers from the VInton Newspapers coverage area.
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of this week’s tournament in the Feb. 6 issue of the Vinton Eagle.