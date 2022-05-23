Center Point-Urbana track saw 10 events race on the Blue Oval for the State Coed Track and Field Meet this past weekend as several seniors enjoyed one last hurrah and the Stormin’ Pointers got a look at the potential of younger runners.
“We’ve had a few seniors that have been workhorses for us this season,” coach Jeff Engen said. “We started great on Thursday and while we weren’t 100 percent the next two days, the seniors showed what hard work means to our younger runners.”
Senior Eli Larson kicked things off on Thursday with a fifth place finish in the 3,200m run with a time of 9:54. However, Larson suffered heat exhaustion from the race and Engen noticed his performances later in the week would be affected. He finished 12th in the 1,600m run with a time of 4:29 and anchored the distance medley alongside senior Joe Dufoe, senior Aaron Kramer and sophomore Peyton Stowers to a 15th place finish.
Kramer qualified himself for the finals in both the 100m and 200m dash, finishing seventh and eighth respectively in the events. He was also the third leg in the sprint medley alongside sophomore Tyler Bark, Dufoe and junior Cole Werner for 15th in the event.
“I’m glad these seniors got to come down and have success at State,” Engen said. “They really do set the tone for everyone coming back. We can’t replace them, but can find another way to build this team.”
Individually, Werner was 20th in the 400m dash with a time of 52.48 and sophomore Blayze Havel 12th in the 800m run with a time of 2:00.59. Havel also anchored the 4x800 alongside sophomore Jack Witte, Stowers and freshman Brecken Andersen to finish 10th with a time of 8:18.29, a season best. The 4x400 of Andersen, Witte, Stowers and Havel were 21st with a time of 3:35.50.
The 4x8 and 4x4 just kept getting better as the season went along,” Engen said. “Those are areas we can definitely focus on next year. We also feel the freshman sprinters will make a big leap next season. There’s a lot to be excited about for next year.”