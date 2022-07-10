A home field advantage and confidence after a top-five win earlier in the week weren’t enough for Center Point-Urbana baseball as they fell to former WaMaC rival Central DeWitt 13-6 to close out their 2022 season in the first round of District play on Friday.
“Historically speaking, Central DeWitt always is well coached and does the little things right,” coach Tyler Smith said. “They play with an edge to them. We knew they’d be a good ball club to face.”
The Sabers opened with five unanswered runs in the first two innings as free bases allowed them to move runners into scoring position. Two walks and five errors by junior Brady Borkgren put sophomore Riley Schutte in relief to get the Stormin’ Pointers out of the second inning.
“We knew tonight that we’d have to play sharp and limit free bases,” Smith said. “It came back to bite us when they had key hits. They took advantage.”
CPU battled back in the bottom of the third with four runs across, three of them batted in by sophomore Blayze Havel and the fourth run off sophomore Jonah Dupont’s bat.
“We just kept saying we can hang with these guys,” Smith said. “Our guys jumped all over them, made Central DeWitt make plays.”
The Stormin’ Pointers lead was short-lived. The Sabers shot back with a three-run fourth inning. Smith sent ace senior Braylon Havel up to the mound to help CPU limit Central DeWitt. Havel and defense kept their opponent scoreless in the fifth inning, but gave up three and two runs in the sixth and seventh respectively. Hoskins scored classmate Havel one last time and junior Jaden Patterson drove in Dupont.
CPU ended their season 17-16 (8-4 WaMaC West) and will graduate seniors Havel, Hoskins, Jared Tobin and Gavin Brincks. Havel led the Stormin’ Pointers with two hits and two runs in his final game, also striking out seven Sabers in three innings.
“Our four seniors are special,” Smith said. “It’s never easy having the conversation at the end of the year and it will never get easier. This group and last year’s seniors have built up this program. We can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. These seniors are leaving CPU in a better place than they found it.”
Despite losing three starters, the Stormin’ Pointers still have plenty of talent at the plate returning next season with Ben Hakert, Drake Van Gorder, Blayze Havel, Patterson and Bryer Wiley. Borkgren, Wiley and Patterson each pitched 30-plus innings this season.
“We were a relatively young team and have a lot of potential going forward,” Smith said. “We’re gonna put some work in in the offseason and get better defensively and on the mound. We’re going to continue to create chaos offensively. These young guys are hungry and ready to work.”