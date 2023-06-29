CENTER POINT — It was a tale of two different games Monday night at the Bob Bowers Sports Complex; while the second game was a laugher, the first was pure drama.
The Center Point-Urbana softball team, celebrating Senior Night 2023, took a 3-2, 13-3 sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg.
The opener was a match-up of two solid pitchers in the Stormin’ Pointers’ Olivia Perez and Vikette Olivia Hedrick and through six innings, CPU led, 3-1. But with two on and two out in the top of the seventh, the Vikettes tied things up on Ashlie Meyer’s two-run triple to the right-center gap scoring Grace Fish and Tess Erickson.
But the lead didn’t last long. With two down in the CPU half of the inning, it was 8th-grader Grace Estling who tripled home the game-winner, giving the Stormin’ Pointers the 3-2 walk-off winner.
The Vikettes loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first of the second game, but left them that way. In the bottom of the first CPU exploded for nine runs, and the rout was on. The Vikettes scored three in the third, but CPU added four more along the way, ending the game in the fifth with a 13-3 victory.
CPU (18-15) opens the postseason next Thursday night when they play host to Mid-Prairie in the first round of Regionals. The Vikettes (8-23) will be on the road Thursday to take on defending State champion Mount Vernon in their Regional opener. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.