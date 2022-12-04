CENTER POINT — Center Point-Urbana basketball opened its season with four of its first five games against ranked opponents, and on Saturday one of those teams pulled out the win over the Stormin’ Pointers as Decorah won 57-52 behind a major fourth quarter push.
“We knew going in that Decorah had two girls averaging over 20 points we had to key on,” coach Philip Klett said. “They have a lot of girls back from last year’s team. We did a good job defensively, but we still allowed them too much offensively at times.”
Both teams favored the three-ball, trading buckets back in forth in the first quarter as senior Nicole Rick nailed a trey to tie the game. The trend continued in the second quarter until the final minutes as the Vikings built up a four-point lead. Senior Tayler Reaves, fresh off a school-record seven triples against Mount Vernon the night before, nabbed a steal and got the layup to cut Decorah’s delicate lead back down to two.
“I thought we rushed some shots,” Klett said. “At times, we did the right things we talk about in practice. We have to be patient and stay balanced offensively.”
The Stormin’ Pointers were able to maintain a one-possession lead through most of the third quarter. Decorah opened the fourth quarter with a 8-0 lead, forcing a CPU timeout. But the Vikings continued to inflict their damage through creating turnovers and finding open shooters on the other end. Decorah would extend their lead up to 53-39 before CPU responded with their defensive pressure causing havoc for the visiting Vikings. A three by Reaves with a minute left put the score within three.
“We knew we had plenty of time left, but we needed to get stops,” Klett said. “We played aggressive, got to the line and made our free throws to give us a chance. We couldn’t get all the way back, but this was a good test for us.”
Reaves finished with 15 points in the loss, followed by Mya Hillers with 12 points and Rick with seven points. CPU (4-1) will travel to Solon on Friday and Dike-New Hartford on Saturday.