The Starmont Invitational on Tuesday drew 18 schools in Class 2A and 3A to compete against each other, including Center Point-Urbana, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg.
The Knights girls came in sixth as a team despite their number one runner in junior Lauren Youngblut not competing. Sophomore Amilia Condon finished sixth overall with a time of 20:57, followed by sophomore Lily Lorenzen in 28th with a time of 22:08, junior Sydney Anton 64th with a time of 23:53, sophomore Brooklynn Jeffries 69th with a time of 24:24 and junior Emily Petersen 95th with a time of 25:30.
While CPU did not have enough girls competing to earn a team score, they did have four top-20 finishes. Junior Emma Wilkerson finished fourth with a time of 20:54, freshman Lily Miller 10th with a time of 21:09, freshman Deni Katcher 15th with a time of 21:27 and sophomore Sydney McCormick 17th with a time of 21:39.
The Vikettes were 11th as a team with sophomore Olivia Primrose leading in 36th with a time of 22:41, sophomore Ellie Weets 76th with a time of 24:42, senior Molly Haisman 84th with a time of 25:02, junior Rachel Rollinger 129th with a time of 29:30 and sophomore Isabel Birker 132nd with a time of 31:21.
CPU boys were third in the team race in a tight race from third to fifth. Freshman Cayle Estling finished 12th with a time of 17:35, followed by sophomore Carter Easton in 21st with a time of 17:58, junior Brody Behrens 23rd with a time of 18:05, senior Teegan Fuessley 24th with a time of 18:07, and junior Casey Kirtz 30th with a time of 18:22.
The Vikings finished fifth in the team, a mere three points behind the Stormin’ Pointers. Junior Eli Page finished third with a time of 17:05, followed closely in fourth by senior Elijah Blix with a time of 17:15. Freshman Alex Torres was 17th with a time of 17:55, freshman Jack Blais 43rd with a time of 18:59 and junior Aldin Swanson 55th with a time of 19:20.
Union finished 15th as a team as sophomore Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen led the Knights in 76th with a time of 20:19. Junior Wyatt Hoy finished 97th with a time of 20:56, senior Asher Beerman 124th with a time of 21:53, junior Austin Martin 134th with a time of 22:21 and freshman Hunter Brustkern 147th with a time of 23:58.
Union will run at Denver on Monday, while both CPU and VS will host meets on Tuesday.