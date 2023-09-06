CENTER POINT — The Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers are off to a sizzling start to open the 2023 season.
After going 4-1 at Mount Vernon’s rugged Shirley Ryan Invitational Saturday, CPU opened WaMaC East play Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Independence at the Dawg Pound.
Saturday the Stormin’ Pointers started out with a 21-16, 21-16 sweep of Iowa City West, followed by a 21-16, 21-5 sweep of Davis County. In the third round took a 12-21, 21-14, 15-13 win over Davenport Assumption.
CPU closed out the day with a 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 win over Dubuque Wahlert before finally falling to the host Mustangs, 15-25, 21-25.
Tuesday, the Stormin’ Pointers rolled past Independence, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17. Stats were not available at presstime.
CPU will be in action Saturday at the Linn-Mar Invitational.