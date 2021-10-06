Center Point-Urbana and VS cross country had one last regular season race before conference and districts begin next week, traveling to Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester on Tuesday.
CPU senior Kora Katcher captured the girls race with a personal best of 18:56. The Stormin’ Pointers were fourth in the team race as sophomore Emma Wilkerson finished in 16th with a time of 20:28, freshman Sydney McCormick 24th with a time of 20:45, freshman Emily Bowe 29th with a time of 21:02, senior Leah Taylor 43rd with a time of 22:06.
The VS girls finished 15th as senior Charlee Johnson finished 42nd with a time of 22:03, followed by freshman Olivia Primrose in 74th with a time of 23:33, junior Molly Haisman 81st with a time of 24:07, sophomore Tori Elwick 108th with a time of 26:45 and freshman Rachel Rollinger 112th with a time of 27:05.
The CPU boys placed eighth as a team behind senior Eli Larson’s runner-up finish with a time of 15:57. Sophomore Brody Behrens followed in 34th with a time of 17:43, sophomore Casey Kirtz 52nd with a time of 18:11, senior Robbie Dillon 62nd with a time of 18:31, and freshman Carter Easton 83rd with a time of 18:59.
VS boys 16th as junior Elijah Blix finished 38th with a time of 17:50, followed by junior Merritt Bodeker in 77th with a time of 18:52, sophomore Aldin Swanson 80th with a time of 18:54, sophomore Eli Page 98th with a time of 19:30 and sophomore Reese Truax in 116th with a time of 20:23.
Both programs will run at the WaMaC Meet on Thursday at Solon. State Qualifying Meets will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at a location TBA.