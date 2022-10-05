MANCHESTER — Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg cross country took part in the West Delaware Hawks Invitational in Manchester Tuesday, with the CPU girls winning their second straight meet and the two boys programs competing closely with each other.
The Stormin’ Pointer girls were led by junior Emma Wilkerson in fifth with a time of 19:48, followed by freshman Deni Katcher 11th with a time of 20:22, freshman Lily Miller 12th with a time of 20:26, sophomore Sydney McCormick 22nd with a time of 21:04 and sophomore Julia Paine 38th with a time of 21:46.
The Vikettes finished 18th with sophomore Olivia Primrose leading the way in 52nd with a time of 22:18, followed by senior Molly Haisman 99th with a time of 24:46, sophomore Isabel Birker 117th with a time of 27:08, senior Aspen Ahrenholz 122nd with a time of 28:09 and junior Rachel Rollinger 126th with a time of 30:45.
CPU finished fifth in the boys race as freshman Cayle Estling finished 28th with a time of 17:26, followed by junior Brody Behrens 31st with a time of 17:37, freshman Cooper Grimm 37th with a time of 17:48, junior Casey Kirtz 41st with a time of 17:51 and junior Isaac Larson 48th with a time of 17:59.
VS was a mere eight points behind CPU as junior Eli Page placed 10th with a time of 16:48, senior Elijah Blix 13th with a time of 16:51, freshman Alex Torres 19th with a time of 17:12, freshman Jack Blais 67th with a time of 18:27 and junior Aldin Swanson 84th with a time of 18:46.
VS will run at North Linn on Saturday and both schools will compete in the WaMaC Supermeet on Tuesday at Independence.