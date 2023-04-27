The legislature is scheduled to adjourn by April 28, and we are working hard to meet that deadline.
This month the Enhance Iowa Board awarded 18 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants and two Sports Tourism grants totaling $17,750,000 million. Those grants include the following:
City of Cascade was awarded $460,000 toward a library expansion project.
City of Janesville was awarded $125,000 toward a library renovation project.
Oelwein Event Corp in Oelwein was awarded $700,000 toward a renovation of a historic 1919 building into an event center.
City of Jesup was awarded $77,000 toward the construction of a splash pad.
Buchanan County Conservation Board was awarded $375,000 toward a project to construct a new campground and trail.
Iowa Workforce Development and businesses, including grocery stores and restaurants, which hire many individuals under 18, worked together on Senate File 542 which makes reasonable and safe updates to Iowa’s youth employment laws. This bill has gone through many changes throughout the process, including incorporating changes suggested by the labor unions and bar association to strike a balance to ensure parental consent and safety, while also enabling young Iowans build work ethic and skills, earn their own money, and begin down the path to figuring out their future.
The fearmongering and misleading information about this bill is staggering. Sections 4, 8, and 9 all make clear numerous times that individuals under 18 are not able to work in mines, meatpacking plants, around dangerous chemicals, and more. This bill makes the following changes for work activities for those under 18 years of age:
- Adds work activities for 14-year-olds, including using a microwave, loading and unloading vehicles, using kitchen cleaning products, and laundering
- Adds work activities for 15-year-olds, including becoming a lifeguard if licensed, lifting items weighing up to 30 pounds
- Extends the timeframe for persons under 16 to work
- Makes changes to the work prohibitions for 16 and 17-year-olds, by allowing performance of light assembly work near machines, allowing driving a vehicle, and loading balers.
- Clarifies liability of students in work-based learning programs driving to and from work
- Allows a retail alcohol licensee, that is not a bar, to employ a 16 or 17-year-old to sell and serve alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption if the licensee has on file written permission from the parent
- Establishes an interim study committee on minor’s driver licenses.
The House Ways and Means Committee passed House File 1, now House File 718, regarding property tax reform with a unanimous vote. The bill does four major things to provide all Iowa property taxpayers with immediate and direct property tax relief.
Iowa Code requires each school district to levy a foundation property tax equal to $5.40 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Division I of the bill reduces that requirement by $1.00 providing an immediate statewide property tax reduction of over $200 million dollars. The state would then pay for that reduction so that the schools do not lose revenue.
Division II of the bill puts a limitation on how much a property taxpayer’s bill can increase each year. The limit is on the actual amount of property taxes paid, not the assessment. It does not limit taxes levied as a result of a voter-approved levy or a debt service levy. A parcel that has changed ownership since the last assessment will not get the growth limitation. Additionally, if there were improvements or renovations on the parcel, the threshold amount of taxes shall be up to 103% or 108% plus the percentage of the parcel’s taxable value attributable to the improvements.
Division III rounds out Iowa’s version of Truth in Taxation and works to get more information in the hands of property taxpayers so they will be more informed about how assessments and levies are working together in their area.
Finally, Division IV of the bill simply states that all special elections by any political subdivision for bonds or other debt must be on the same day as the General election. It states that the commissioner of elections will send notice of a bond election to eligible voters 10 to 20 days before the election.
Prioritizing certainty and sustainability for property taxpayers over ballooning assessments will continue to be a driving force in the Iowa House.
To share your ideas with me please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.
For 2023, I will serve as the vice chair of the Education Committee. I will also serve on the following committees: Labor and Workforce, State Government, Ways and Means.
Mailing Address: Craig Johnson, 1007 E Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001