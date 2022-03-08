I attended the bill signing for the historic tax relief law with Governor Reynolds. The legislation simplifies and modernizes Iowa’s tax system and brings tax relief for all Iowans. Several Iowans let me know they appreciated the tax relief and that it was appreciated by out of state friends and family who were hopeful their state might take on similar legislation.
Senate File 2022 is great pro-business legislation, allowing individuals with a cosmetology or barbering license to practice in any location a customer requests their services and expands options for mobile salons. Government burdens are once again removed for individuals who are taking initiative to work and meet the needs of their customers. I was thrilled to vote for this legislation. Another government roadblock was taken down to improve business opportunities for our citizens.
Let’s clear the air on the expiration of the Iowa solar tax credit for residential installations. I understand the frustration of purchasers of solar systems last year and the expectation of the tax credit. As the tax credit ended last year and buyers and installers hustled to meet the December 31, 2021 deadline, the funding (taxpayer money) ran out for the tax credit. It is my understanding contracts signed between buyer and installer indicated that funding for the tax credit was subject to available funding. In the rush to install the solar systems growing past the available funding for the tax credits, some buyers ended up not receiving the tax credits. Keep in mind, a tax credit is from the government but is funded by each taxpayer. Tax credits are double edged in that other peoples’ money is offered by the government to give to others for some personal or political reason. This reason is why there is less and less appetite by Iowa legislators to offer tax credits in any form.
As with every issue, there are two sides. On one side, we have the homeowners who installed solar systems with the expectation of receiving the credit to offset the expense. On the other side, we have taxpayers who might not be able to afford the initial outlay for a solar system but are still being counted on to pay for the tax credit of the new solar systems for someone else. So, as I’ve heard from the owners of a new solar systems who did not receive a tax credit, imagine the people that also contacted me and expressed their frustration with having to pay for someone else’s benefit to make the solar system financially viable. This story points out the weakness and what I see as the unfairness of tax credits.
Something near and dear to me is the discussion for the sale of raw milk. My family’s story of being milk haulers, goes back to the 1930s as Grandpa Johnson and my dad hauled canned milk from farm to the creamery. Starting at age 5, I rode with Dad in his milk truck picking up canned milk. I also have memories of getting to drink some of the fresh, raw milk on occasion.
Forty-four states allow for the sale of raw milk and the products made from it. Iowa current does not all for the sale of raw milk. Today, I know consumers who purchase raw milk from out of state. That same milk could be purchased from Iowans if we pass SF2309. This bill is about freedom of choice for the consumer, small business opportunity and potential health benefits and I wouldn’t mind trying some again.
Community College Day on the Hill was well represented again this year. I met with Hawkeye Community College Student Vincent Givens. Vincent shared his plans to continue his education at the University of Iowa, after graduating Hawkeye. I also met with Community College presidents, Dr. Wee from Northeast Iowa Community College and Dr. Holcomb from Hawkeye Community College. Our Community Colleges are in great hands with their leadership and vision.
To share your ideas with me please email me or attend one of my forums.
Saturday, March 19
Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.