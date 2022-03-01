We are approaching the halfway mark of the 2022 legislative session. Lots of good news for Iowans this week.
This week I had an opportunity to meet Warren Schwake from Sumner. As a Farm Bureau member, Warren visited to share his thoughts on tax legislation and agriculture.
We debated and passed a signature bill for tax reform. Our efforts over the last six years to reduce costs of state government and allow more Iowans to keep more of their money are paying off. With our latest tax reduction legislation, Iowans win.
House File 2317 implements a 3.9 percent flat tax for all Iowans. On average, Iowa taxpayers would receive $1,326 in tax relief, or about a 36 percent reduction in their tax liability. A flat tax of 3.9 percent moves Iowa from having one of the highest income tax rates in the country to having the fourth lowest. Additionally, it provides tax relief for retired Iowa farmers by providing a first-time pension exemption and eliminates all taxes on retirement income.
I hope to clarify and solidify my position on the issue of parent / student school choice through my support of Education Savings Accounts (ESA), or as some prefer to call it, “a voucher program” and for those who can be even harsher in their contact with me, a “voucher scheme.” Some comments have surprised me a bit, but I understand the passion. For those contacting me expressing your support for parent and student education choice — thank you.
For the record, our daughter graduated from public school, as did my wife and I. My background with local public education includes being a founding member of the Independence Area Dollars for Scholars in 2003 and serving as the initial treasurer. I continue serving on the Investment Review committee today. I also served as an active community supporter for the fundraising, design, and development of the Independence High School during the first three attempts to pass the bond referendum going back to 2003. After what I remember to be six votes, the community voted in favor of the new high school in Independence. There was a lot of community passion expressed during those days. Ultimately, parents are responsible for their children’s education and the school buildings they attended.
To further the point, private colleges in Iowa are eligible for public dollars through the Iowa Tuition Tax Grant program where Iowa students and their families receive tax advantage towards their tuition. This program is good for Iowa students and their families and the same is true for K-12 and ESA programs.
We learned this week Governor Reynolds will deliver the Republican response for President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. She gave an exciting speech this week on how well Iowa and the people of Iowa have reacted to and rebounded through the pandemic. Governor Reynolds continues to bring credibility, honesty, integrity and sincerity to the office of Governor. Her leadership continues to match and exceed what many Iowans expect from a public servant. Government is to work for the people.
To share your ideas with me please email me or attend one of my forums. I will be in Arlington on Saturday, March 19 at the Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.