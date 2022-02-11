I had the opportunity to participate in subcommittees by electronic means as I was unable to be at the Capitol this week. It is a great option for us. This technology is a wonderful tool and allows for flexibility and scheduling options never tested before the recent pandemic. I’ll use the technology as needed but I’m not going to rely on it for meetings, except when there is no other option. In person meetings are best for me.
February is American Heart Month. This is the 58th year America has celebrated, which happens to coincide with my age. It is important we pay attention to the leading cause of death in the nation which is heart disease. Understanding, preventing, and treating heart disease is at the top of my list. Heart disease affects many of us. Working with your healthcare provider is key and staying on top of the situation will lead to better outcomes. Over years of personal experience, I continue to learn and practice better habits. As healthy as I feel, I am still making changes and monitoring my heart health. Treatments for heart disease include medicines, procedures, and most importantly a personal commitment to our health. For the past year I’ve dieted and reduced my weight and continue to exercise weekly. For me it amounts to watching what I eat and walking daily. Even our best doctors can’t help us if we don’t help ourselves. I have a personal stake in this issue and want to give a public thank you and express my appreciation to my healthcare team to keep me on track and healthy. Check out more at www.heart.org.
Tax reform discussions continue. We passed historic income tax relief in 2018 as a first step to get where we are now positioned financially to do more to reduce Iowa’s high tax rates. Tax reform legislation was enacted at local and state levels. Senate Republicans again intend to deliver continued tax reforms for Iowans and elevate Iowa to be competitive with surrounding states and simplify a complicated tax code.
Over the next several years, Senate File 2206 reduces the personal income tax rate to 3.6 percent for all taxpayers, implementing a flat tax for Iowans. This change alone will bring us from one of the states with the highest income tax rates to being the fourth lowest tax rate in the country. The bill also completely restructures the Taxpayer Relief Fund and turns it into the Income Tax Elimination Fund. This will allow for a continuation of cutting income taxes and work towards eliminating the income tax in Iowa.
The bill also starts to untangle a complicated tax code which Iowa currently has. Tax credits will start to disappear. These were only ever needed in the first place to offset Iowa’s high tax rates. The real solution is much simpler than a complicated system of credits and exemptions. It’s lowering the rate. Our tax proposal drives down the corporate tax rate and eliminates $141 million in tax exemptions and credits.
Finally, the bill simplifies a complicated sales tax system and streamlines over one thousand jurisdictions into a unified sales tax rate. This means the Local Option Sales Tax will be incorporated into a unified sales tax rate and still ensures the one cent will be remitted back to cities and counties. Because of this change, the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation trust would be funded. This proposal is a responsible approach to funding a priority of many Iowans.
Senate Republicans again intend to deliver historic income tax relief for Iowans. We believe our proposal will deliver on the promise to ensure Iowans keep more of what they earned and again take another step towards being the best state in the country to live, work and raise a family.
To share your ideas with me please email me at Craig.Johnson@legis.iowa.gov or call my cell at 319-334-2413 or attend one of my forums.
Saturday, February 12:
- Plainfield Library at 9 a.m.
- Frederika Town Hall 11 a.m.
Saturday, February 19:
- Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.