Warrens is host to the annual, World’s Largest Cranberry Festival and 2023 marks the 50th celebration!!! “50 Years of Tradition is the theme for the annual community celebration and the largest festival of its kind in the state. Founded in 1973, the village of Warrens with a population of 365 welcomes over 145,000 visitors. The festival draws people from around the world for small town fun with a big attitude!
The festival is perhaps best known for its shopping and boasts over 800 arts & crafts booths (unusual works of art), 300 flea & antique booths (primitives, pottery, and antiques), 100 farm market booths (fresh fall produce) and 100 food vendors that make for a three-mile shopping extravaganza!!! A free walking Cranberry Marsh Tour is available on Friday & Saturday 9am-3:00pm and Sunday 10am to noon. See the parade on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Our festival is admission free and includes a wide variety of events and activities for the entire family.
The Warrens Cranberry Festival in Warrens, Wisconsin looks forward to hosting the 50th annual festival to be held September 22-24, 2023.
7am – 5pm All Three Days. Come and join us — It’s a Berry Good Time!
www.cranfest.com for more information.