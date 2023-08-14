DES MOINES — High Point Exhibitor honors were awarded to Jessica Crawford of Benton Community FFA, Van Horne, at the FFA Horse Show judged Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the 2023 Iowa State Fair and Thursday, August 10, the first day of the Fair.
Taylor McCreedy of Atlantic FFA, Atlantic, received Reserve Grand High Point Exhibitor honors.
Additional area results follow:
Reserve Champion Barrel Racing: Breanna Cook, Belle Plaine FFA, Belle Plaine
Reserve Champion Flag Race: Trinity LaGrange, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion Trail Class: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion English Walk Trot: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Champion English Pleasure: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion Open Walk/Trot: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure (four and five-year-old): Trinity LaGrange, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Champion Senior Western Pleasure: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Champion Western Equitation: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Champion Western Riding: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Reserve Champion Bareback Pleasure: Jessica Crawford, Van Horne
Champion Showing: Jessica Crawford, Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
Equestrian Team Award: Top 10 chapters out of 47 chapters
1. Benton Community FFA, Van Horne
2. Atlantic FFA, Atlantic
3. Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
4. Midland FFA, Wyoming
5. Pleasantville FFA, Pleasantville
6. Earlham FFA, Earlham
7. Brokaw FFA, Clarinda
8. Central Trail FFA, Leon
9. Belle Plaine FFA, Belle Plaine
10. Bellevue FFA, Bellevue