Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

1 pkg egg noodles (12 oz pkg)
1 jar Alfredo sauce – your choice (16 oz)
16 oz sour cream
1 can sweet peas, drained (15 oz)
12 oz pre-cooked chicken (strips, cubes, or rotisserie)
1 Tbsp crushed garlic
1 c grated Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper, to your liking
1 sleeve of Ritz or other favorite crackers (crushed)
2 Tbsp butter (melted)
Directions:
Cook egg noodles to al denté according to instructions on the package. Drain.
Whisk the jar of Alfredo sauce and the sour cream until blended. Add in garlic and Parmesan cheese. Blend all together.
Add chicken and peas to the bowl and then gently fold in the noodles.
In a sprayed 9x13 casserole dish pour the noodle mixture.
Mix together the crushed Ritz crackers and melted butter.
Add them to the top of the casserole and bake the dish at 350° for about 30-35 minutes.