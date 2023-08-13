DES MOINES — The best creative artists in the state received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results follow:
BASKETRY
Reed or Splint
1) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
Naturals
1) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
2) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
Twill
1) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
2) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls
Coiled
1) Lois Friday, Iowa City
2) Allison Snyder, Glidden
3) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
Other than Named/Multi Media
1) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines
3) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
Youth Class
1) Colin Giles, Urbandale
2) Simon Giles, Urbandale
3) Allison Snyder, Glidden
Best of Show in Basketry
BOS) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin
BEADWORK
Handmade Beads/Pendants
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Ellen Olson, Ames
Needle Constructed Jewelry
1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
2) Ellen Olson, Ames
Non Jewelry
1) Nina Petran, Iowa City
2) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids
3) Paula Altmaier, Riverside
Stringing
1) Ellen Olson, Ames
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines
Metal/Wire Work
1) David Lammers, Sioux Center
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Jackie Livingston, Nashua
BUILDING BLOCKS
Building / Structure
1) Nora Harris, Huxley
2) Caleb Gibson, Urbandale
3) Alexandra Hodges, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Charlotte Kelderman, Des Moines
Original Design
1) Parker Scuffham, Urbandale
2) Ryan Sinnwell, Altoona
3) Matthew Brumm, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Megan Behrendtsen, Des Moines
Iowa State Fair Theme
1) Lucas Bauer, Adel
2) Emery Bauer, Adel
3) Mike Gonzalez, Des Moines
Vehicles
1) Lucas Bauer, Adel
2) Josiah Jingst, Adel
3) James & Robby Kline, Polk City
Youth Class (12 & under)
1) Josiah Jingst, Adel
2) Lucas Bauer, Adel
3) Luke Von Busch, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Parker Young, Polk City
CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING
Professional Floral Design
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Professional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
2) Marla Norman, Rutland
3) Kathy Lewis, Adel
Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Professional Box
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
Nonprofessional Floral Design
1) Reta Robey, Des Moines
2) Norma Arnold, Altoona
3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs
Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish
1) Reta Robey, Des Moines
Nonprofessional Box
1) Norma Arnold, Altoona
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Novice (less than 5 years)
1) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs
2) Connie Jo Young, Des Moines
Fruit or Vegetable Design
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Marla Norman, Rutland
3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Scenic Design
1) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
2) Norma Arnold, Altoona
3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs
Mug or Cup & Saucer
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Dresden
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Reta Robey, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Pen Work
1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
Egg
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Coffee, Tea or Chocolate Set
1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Tray
1) Kathy Lewis, Adel
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
3) Norma Arnold, Altoona
Vase, Pitcher or Bowl
1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
2) Kathy Lewis, Adel
3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Still Life or Full Body Figure
1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Portrait
1) Marla Norman, Rutland
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Framed Porcelain Tile
1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt
2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston
Jewelry or Miniature
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
2) Kathy Lewis, Adel
3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill
Youth Class
1) Emery Bauer, Adel
2) Lucas Bauer, Adel
Best of Show in China Painting
BOS) Marla Norman, Rutland
OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS
Adult Free Style Coloring
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines
3) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
Ceramics
1) Cydney Willard, Honey Creek
2) Kelsie Schmidt, Griswold
3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold
Christmas Decoration
1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Decorated Wreath or Swag
1) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter
2) Juliette Houseman, Cumming
3) Holly Conlee, Ankeny
Diamond Art
1) Hilltopfarms, Dedham
2) Amy Betenbender, Central City
3) Jean Merrifield, Des Moines
Duct Tape
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Kobi Sadler, Indianola
Flower Arrangement — Dried or Silk
1) Holly Conlee, Ankeny
2) LeRoy Orth, Ames
3) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter
Found Art/Repurposed Art
1) Michael Lozano, Des Moines
2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City
3) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines
Gourds
1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines
2) Juliette Houseman, Cumming
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Holiday Decoration
1) Emmy Thomas, Des Moines
2) Tracy Clements, Des Moines
3) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter
Iowa Theme Art
1) Cydney Willard, Honey Creek
2) Catherine Voshell, Ankeny
3) Jim Elias, Muscatine
Jewelry
1) Abbi Teel, Ankeny
2) Melvin D. Shivvers, Des Moines
3) Dick Meuler, Runnells
Leather Craft
1) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines
3) Carl Vass, Danville
Honorable Mention) Larry Emehiser, Cedar Rapids
Metal Work / Metal Smithing
1) LeRoy Orth, Ames
2) Lizzy Orey, Indianola
3) David Lammers, Sioux Center
Needle Felting
1) Michael Ross, West Des Moines
2) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Steam Punk Art Décor
1) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines
2) Melissa Hawk, Des Moines
3) Juliette Houseman, Cumming
DIY Wood Sign
1) Juliette Houseman, Cumming
2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold
Miscellaneous
1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny
2) Jennifer Allen, Altoona
3) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville
Youth Class
1) Isabell Downs, Union
2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown
3) Analisea Patterson, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Norma Downs, Union
PAPER CRAFTS
Photo Scrap Book Page — Fair Theme
1) Pam Dircks, Marion
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Dorothy Thurman, Pleasant Hill
Photo Scrap Book Page — Best of Iowa
1) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
2) Dorothy Thurman, Pleasant Hill
3) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
Photo Scrap Book Page — Heritage Theme
1) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines
2) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines
3) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
Card — any occasion
1) Kimberly Beemer, Ankeny
2) Jackie Livingston, Nashua
3) Mary Schaffer, Des Moines
Rubber Stamp Art — Paper
1) Heidi Ball, Glidden
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Rubber Stamp Art — Other than Paper
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Heidi Ball, Glidden
Mini Book
1) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines
2) Pam Dircks, Marion
3) Angela Johnson, Altoona
Quilling
1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
2) Catherine Voshell, Ankeny
3) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City
Paper Craft — Cutting/Folding/Decoupage
1) Michael Lozano, Des Moines
2) Megan Behrendtsen, Des Moines
3) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines
Hand Made Gift Tags
1) Kimberly Beemer, Ankeny
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Heidi Ball, Glidden
Youth Class
1) Brooklyn Walz, Marion
2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown
3) Isabell Downs, Union
Honorable Mention) Jett Jansen, Marshalltown
STAINED GLASS
Original Design
1) Bart Pals, Mason City
2) Roger Bahe, Sumner
3) J JONES, Eldora
Copper Foil
1) Bart Pals, Mason City
2) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona
3) Dean Vanderwell, Pella
Lead
1) Roger Bahe, Sumner
Mosaic & Fused Glass
1) Roger Bahe, Sumner
3-D
1) Roger Bahe, Sumner
2) Bart Pals, Mason City
TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING
Professional
1) Michelle Servadio Elias, Muscatine
2) Jim Elias, Muscatine
3) Misty Palek, Slater
Pastels
1) Virginia Stone, Waukee
2) Misty Palek, Slater
Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Stan Merrell, Norwalk
3) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush
1) Martha Adair, Underwood
2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
3) Lyndsey Jansen, Marshalltown
Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush
1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
Novice, Traditional Brush
1) Robert Owens, Mingo
2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
Seascape, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
3) Robert Owens, Mingo
Still Life, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Martha Adair, Underwood
3) Cheryl Sease, Carlisle
Floral, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
3) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City
Bird, Traditional Brush
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Rosalie Owens, Mingo
3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines
Watercolor
1) Diane Plunkett, Legrand
2) Jim Elias, Muscatine
3) Karman Downs, Montour
Linework/Strokework
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Karman Downs, Montour
3) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Tinware or Metal
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
2) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
Pen & Ink Painting Technique
1) Leo Olmsted, Eldora
2) Karman Downs, Montour
Christmas Decoration
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
3) Kaley Dusenbery, Des Moines
Seasonal Decoration
1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella
2) Jim Elias, Muscatine
3) Martha Adair, Underwood
Jewelry
1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona
Household Item
1) Misty Palek, Slater
2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City
3) Macy Snyder, Glidden
Honorable Mention) Lana Schippers, Des Moines
Fabric Painting
1) Misty Palek, Slater
Technique Not Mentioned
1) Jim Elias, Muscatine
2) Jennifer Allen, Altoona
3) Jackie Livingston, Nashua
Honorable Mention) Virginia Stone, Waukee
Youth Class
1) Fred Downs, Montour
2) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines
3) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown