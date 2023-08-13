DES MOINES — The best creative artists in the state received ribbons and cash awards in the Creative Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Complete results follow:

BASKETRY

Reed or Splint

1) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

Naturals

1) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

2) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

Twill

1) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

2) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

3) Maribeth Woolsey, Cedar Falls

Coiled

1) Lois Friday, Iowa City

2) Allison Snyder, Glidden

3) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

Other than Named/Multi Media

1) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

2) Terry Dickinson-Talone, West Des Moines

3) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

Youth Class

1) Colin Giles, Urbandale

2) Simon Giles, Urbandale

3) Allison Snyder, Glidden

Best of Show in Basketry

BOS) Bell Creek Bees, Elgin

BEADWORK

Handmade Beads/Pendants

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Ellen Olson, Ames

Needle Constructed Jewelry

1) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

2) Ellen Olson, Ames

Non Jewelry

1) Nina Petran, Iowa City

2) Sandra Lnenicka, Cedar Rapids

3) Paula Altmaier, Riverside

Stringing

1) Ellen Olson, Ames

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines

Metal/Wire Work

1) David Lammers, Sioux Center

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Jackie Livingston, Nashua

BUILDING BLOCKS

Building / Structure

1) Nora Harris, Huxley

2) Caleb Gibson, Urbandale

3) Alexandra Hodges, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Charlotte Kelderman, Des Moines

Original Design

1) Parker Scuffham, Urbandale

2) Ryan Sinnwell, Altoona

3) Matthew Brumm, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Megan Behrendtsen, Des Moines

Iowa State Fair Theme

1) Lucas Bauer, Adel

2) Emery Bauer, Adel

3) Mike Gonzalez, Des Moines

Vehicles

1) Lucas Bauer, Adel

2) Josiah Jingst, Adel

3) James & Robby Kline, Polk City

Youth Class (12 & under)

1) Josiah Jingst, Adel

2) Lucas Bauer, Adel

3) Luke Von Busch, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Parker Young, Polk City

CHINA & PORCELAIN PAINTING

Professional Floral Design

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Professional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

2) Marla Norman, Rutland

3) Kathy Lewis, Adel

Honorable Mention) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Professional Box

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

Nonprofessional Floral Design

1) Reta Robey, Des Moines

2) Norma Arnold, Altoona

3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs

Nonprofessional Animal/Bird/Fish

1) Reta Robey, Des Moines

Nonprofessional Box

1) Norma Arnold, Altoona

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Novice (less than 5 years)

1) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs

2) Connie Jo Young, Des Moines

Fruit or Vegetable Design

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Marla Norman, Rutland

3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Scenic Design

1) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

2) Norma Arnold, Altoona

3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) Laura Morse, Council Bluffs

Mug or Cup & Saucer

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Dresden

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Enamel, Paste, Gold or Luster

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

Christmas Decoration or Other Holiday

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

3) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Reta Robey, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Pen Work

1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

2) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

Egg

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Coffee, Tea or Chocolate Set

1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Tray

1) Kathy Lewis, Adel

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

3) Norma Arnold, Altoona

Vase, Pitcher or Bowl

1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

2) Kathy Lewis, Adel

3) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Still Life or Full Body Figure

1) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Portrait

1) Marla Norman, Rutland

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Framed Porcelain Tile

1) Lorrie Bacon, Humboldt

2) Mary Reitmeier, Johnston

Jewelry or Miniature

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

2) Kathy Lewis, Adel

3) Dee Streeter, Pleasant Hill

Youth Class

1) Emery Bauer, Adel

2) Lucas Bauer, Adel

Best of Show in China Painting

BOS) Marla Norman, Rutland

OTHER CREATIVE ARTS & CRAFTS

Adult Free Style Coloring

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Jennifer Archer, Des Moines

3) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

Ceramics

1) Cydney Willard, Honey Creek

2) Kelsie Schmidt, Griswold

3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold

Christmas Decoration

1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Decorated Wreath or Swag

1) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

2) Juliette Houseman, Cumming

3) Holly Conlee, Ankeny

Diamond Art

1) Hilltopfarms, Dedham

2) Amy Betenbender, Central City

3) Jean Merrifield, Des Moines

Duct Tape

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Kobi Sadler, Indianola

Flower Arrangement — Dried or Silk

1) Holly Conlee, Ankeny

2) LeRoy Orth, Ames

3) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

Found Art/Repurposed Art

1) Michael Lozano, Des Moines

2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City

3) Tracy Sloan, Des Moines

Gourds

1) Pat Edington, West Des Moines

2) Juliette Houseman, Cumming

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Holiday Decoration

1) Emmy Thomas, Des Moines

2) Tracy Clements, Des Moines

3) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

Iowa Theme Art

1) Cydney Willard, Honey Creek

2) Catherine Voshell, Ankeny

3) Jim Elias, Muscatine

Jewelry

1) Abbi Teel, Ankeny

2) Melvin D. Shivvers, Des Moines

3) Dick Meuler, Runnells

Leather Craft

1) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

2) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines

3) Carl Vass, Danville

Honorable Mention) Larry Emehiser, Cedar Rapids

Metal Work / Metal Smithing

1) LeRoy Orth, Ames

2) Lizzy Orey, Indianola

3) David Lammers, Sioux Center

Needle Felting

1) Michael Ross, West Des Moines

2) Sherry Murtle, Des Moines

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Steam Punk Art Décor

1) Randall Lundgren, Des Moines

2) Melissa Hawk, Des Moines

3) Juliette Houseman, Cumming

DIY Wood Sign

1) Juliette Houseman, Cumming

2) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

3) Haley Schmidt, Griswold

Miscellaneous

1) Michael Waggoner, Ankeny

2) Jennifer Allen, Altoona

3) Becca Templeton, Mitchellville

Youth Class

1) Isabell Downs, Union

2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown

3) Analisea Patterson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Norma Downs, Union

PAPER CRAFTS

Photo Scrap Book Page — Fair Theme

1) Pam Dircks, Marion

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Dorothy Thurman, Pleasant Hill

Photo Scrap Book Page — Best of Iowa

1) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

2) Dorothy Thurman, Pleasant Hill

3) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

Photo Scrap Book Page — Heritage Theme

1) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines

2) Kathy VanWey, West Des Moines

3) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

Card — any occasion

1) Kimberly Beemer, Ankeny

2) Jackie Livingston, Nashua

3) Mary Schaffer, Des Moines

Rubber Stamp Art — Paper

1) Heidi Ball, Glidden

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Rubber Stamp Art — Other than Paper

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Heidi Ball, Glidden

Mini Book

1) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines

2) Pam Dircks, Marion

3) Angela Johnson, Altoona

Quilling

1) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

2) Catherine Voshell, Ankeny

3) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City

Paper Craft — Cutting/Folding/Decoupage

1) Michael Lozano, Des Moines

2) Megan Behrendtsen, Des Moines

3) Kristie Ortiz, West Des Moines

Hand Made Gift Tags

1) Kimberly Beemer, Ankeny

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Sara Carlson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Heidi Ball, Glidden

Youth Class

1) Brooklyn Walz, Marion

2) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown

3) Isabell Downs, Union

Honorable Mention) Jett Jansen, Marshalltown

STAINED GLASS

Original Design

1) Bart Pals, Mason City

2) Roger Bahe, Sumner

3) J JONES, Eldora

Copper Foil

1) Bart Pals, Mason City

2) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona

3) Dean Vanderwell, Pella

Lead

1) Roger Bahe, Sumner

Mosaic & Fused Glass

1) Roger Bahe, Sumner

3-D

1) Roger Bahe, Sumner

2) Bart Pals, Mason City

TOLE & DECORATIVE PAINTING

Professional

1) Michelle Servadio Elias, Muscatine

2) Jim Elias, Muscatine

3) Misty Palek, Slater

Pastels

1) Virginia Stone, Waukee

2) Misty Palek, Slater

Nonprofessional Landscape, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Stan Merrell, Norwalk

3) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush

1) Martha Adair, Underwood

2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

3) Lyndsey Jansen, Marshalltown

Nonprofessional Portrait, Traditional Brush

1) Marilyn Stuart Nuckolls, Altoona

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

Novice, Traditional Brush

1) Robert Owens, Mingo

2) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

Seascape, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

3) Robert Owens, Mingo

Still Life, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Martha Adair, Underwood

3) Cheryl Sease, Carlisle

Floral, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

3) Mary Lemmert, Prairie City

Bird, Traditional Brush

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Rosalie Owens, Mingo

3) Ellie Radcliff, West Des Moines

Watercolor

1) Diane Plunkett, Legrand

2) Jim Elias, Muscatine

3) Karman Downs, Montour

Linework/Strokework

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Karman Downs, Montour

3) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Tinware or Metal

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

2) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

Pen & Ink Painting Technique

1) Leo Olmsted, Eldora

2) Karman Downs, Montour

Christmas Decoration

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

3) Kaley Dusenbery, Des Moines

Seasonal Decoration

1) Marilou Schiebout, Pella

2) Jim Elias, Muscatine

3) Martha Adair, Underwood

Jewelry

1) Sandra Gookin, Altoona

Household Item

1) Misty Palek, Slater

2) Julianne Johnson, Iowa City

3) Macy Snyder, Glidden

Honorable Mention) Lana Schippers, Des Moines

Fabric Painting

1) Misty Palek, Slater

Technique Not Mentioned

1) Jim Elias, Muscatine

2) Jennifer Allen, Altoona

3) Jackie Livingston, Nashua

Honorable Mention) Virginia Stone, Waukee

Youth Class

1) Fred Downs, Montour

2) Lauryn Paulson, West Des Moines

3) Jovi Jansen, Marshalltown

