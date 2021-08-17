Crock Pot Butter Chicken

Ingredients:

3 tbl butter

1 tbl vegetable oil

1 large onion — peeled and chopped

4 large chicken breasts, diced

4 cloves garlic — peeled and minced

1 large piece of ginger — about the size of your thumb, peeled and finely chopped, or ¼ tsp ground ginger

1 tsp salt

1 tbl cumin

½ tsp allspice

1 tbl curry powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

1 c chicken stock

2 (14oz) cans of chopped tomatoes in liquid

2 tbl tomato paste

2 tsp sugar

¼ tsp ground cardamom

¾ c heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat your slow cooker to high.

Heat the butter and oil in a large pan, add in the onion and chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes until the onions are softened and the chicken is sealed.

Add in the garlic, ginger, salt, cumin, allspice, curry powder, paprika and cinnamon. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add in the stock, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and cardamom. Stir then pour into the slow cooker and cook for 4-5 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low.

At the end of the cooking time, stir in the cream and allow to heat through.

Serve over rice.