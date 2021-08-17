Crock Pot Butter Chicken

Ingredients:
3 tbl butter
1 tbl vegetable oil
1 large onion — peeled and chopped
4 large chicken breasts, diced
4 cloves garlic — peeled and minced
1 large piece of ginger — about the size of your thumb, peeled and finely chopped, or ¼ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp salt
1 tbl cumin
½ tsp allspice
1 tbl curry powder
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp cinnamon
1 c chicken stock
2 (14oz) cans of chopped tomatoes in liquid
2 tbl tomato paste
2 tsp sugar
¼ tsp ground cardamom
¾ c heavy cream
Directions:
Preheat your slow cooker to high.
Heat the butter and oil in a large pan, add in the onion and chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes until the onions are softened and the chicken is sealed.
Add in the garlic, ginger, salt, cumin, allspice, curry powder, paprika and cinnamon. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add in the stock, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and cardamom. Stir then pour into the slow cooker and cook for 4-5 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low.
At the end of the cooking time, stir in the cream and allow to heat through.
Serve over rice.