Img5 VSU athlete Shelby Kurth escorts coach Mike Kramer into Hilton Coliseum, followed by Beau Vinton.
Img2 Cody Young, Jonathon Kruse and Casey Moore get the honor of carrying the Vinton-Shellsburg United banner into Hilton.
Img5 VSU athlete Shelby Kurth escorts coach Mike Kramer into Hilton Coliseum, followed by Beau Vinton.
Img2 Cody Young, Jonathon Kruse and Casey Moore get the honor of carrying the Vinton-Shellsburg United banner into Hilton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.