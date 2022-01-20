Viking basketball played down a class as they hosted Denver on Monday, but the challenge was very real as the Cyclones came out fired up in 73-44 win over VS.
“They’ve got shooters all over the place,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They share the ball and run a faster tempo than we’re used to. Just slowing them down would let our offense breathe. We had to be patient.”
VS coach Joe Johnson knew from film slowing down Denver’s offense would not be a simple task. He watched the Cyclones score at all three levels, keeping his Vikings guessing and throwing the game plan out the window. The Cyclones had little difficulty breaking away from the Viking defense for easy layups, or making the extra pass for an open three. Denver opened with a 15-5 run and eventually put up 43 points in the first half alone,
“[VS] had some good defenders, so that made it hard for us to push the ball,” Henson said. “We showed grit and determination. Defense is an area we have to work on and this game provided us with a challenge.”
The Vikings were able to outscore the Cyclones 15-13 in the third quarter as the visitors rested their starters. What little gain VS made was erased as Denver outscored them 17-7 in the final quarter. The Cyclones held VS to 35.4 percent shooting overall.
“I knew we had the ability to score on them and we did at points,” Johnson said. “We got the ball reversed then got some easy buckets. The problem was then trading a two for three on the other end, it just doesn’t add up.”
Senior Gunnar Moen led the Vikings with 13 points and two rebounds. Senior Kaden Kingsbury poured in eight points and junior Austin Kemp seven points.
“Gunnar is the guy we need more production like this moving forward,” Johnson said. “He’s a very capable scorer. If we can get him a few others more consistent, we’ll see what happens.”
The Vikings (2-11) fell to South Tama on the road Tuesday despite three scoring in double figures. VS hosted CPU (3-9) on Thursday and will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday.