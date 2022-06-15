Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association (IAHSSCA) released 2022 All-State teams for boys and girls soccer, with VS senior Gunnar Moen selected as First Team All-State in Class 1A.
“As a freshman Gunnar was a substitute on a very talented team,” VS coach Kyle McAbee said. “He was patient and worked hard. After the COVID season Gunnar was a totally different player. He was always a talented player but his confidence really grew to match his Junior season. His senior year I knew he was going to be the focal point of our attack. Gunnar has been such a team player and has played whatever the team needs over the years. He has really led the team this year as a captain.”
Moen led the Vikings with 16 goals on the season, also adding 13 assists as the Vikings repeated as WaMaC West champions. Senior Kale Schulte, who led VS with 15 assists and had 15 goals on the season, was recognized as a Honorable Mention for All-State. VS also received recognition for their efforts in the classroom, as Schulte, Moen, junior Kail Evans, senior Alex Guenther and senior Logan Zearley were named Academic All-State.
“We have a record number selected to academic all state team this year,” McAbee said. “I’m so proud of all the guys for putting in work in the classroom. I know it’s not always easy or their favorite thing to do, but having a great GPA will serve them well as they look towards college.”
Three area girls soccer athletes were recognized on the association’s All-State teams. Center Point-Urbana junior Madison Daily was selected First Team All-State as a defender on one of the best backlines in the state of Iowa. CPU freshman Emily Bowe was selected Honorable Mention after leading the Stormin’ Pointers in goals (26).
VS senior Grace Sutton was selected Honorable Mention after breaking the program’s single-season goals record with 29 in 2022. She joins junior Abby Davis as being the first Vikettes to be recognized as All-State players, previously honored by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“This is such a fantastic recognition for Grace,” VS coach Megan Hesson said. “Grace has been a fantastic player for the program for the past four years and has a team-focused mentality. She’s been a great captain and leader this year. Abby has been a force to be reckoned with as well. A wonderful play maker and great at seeing opportunities on the field.”
The Stormin’ Pointers earned six Academic All-State nods this season, including senior Cassie Davis, junior Kailey Spurlock, senior Keely Franck, senior Jaye Brooker, senior Tallie Kohl and Daily.