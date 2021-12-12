A lot can change in two years. When the Vikettes last beat Solon in the 2020 Regionals, it meant advancing in the postseason for the first time in quite a few years. Abby Davis was a freshman guard on that team and knows things were different now compared to that win.
“We weren’t as confident as we are now,” Davis said. “The atmosphere was different. We wanted the win, but we’ve changed since then.”
Fast forward to Friday night in Garrison Fieldhouse and the Vikettes once again top the 4A 13th-ranked Solon Spartans 60-57 behind 22 points from Davis, a career high for the junior.
“It means a lot to this team to get the win,” Davis said. “We really wanted this. It’s going to do a lot for us in rankings. I was just in the right positions at the right times. I have to give my teammates the credit.”
The Vikettes opened their first ranked matchup of the season 7-2 run behind several steals and buckets from Davis and junior Ashlie Meyer. The Spartans narrowed the gap to 13-10 at the end of the quarter only to watch the Vikettes go on a 8-2 run in the second. VS would take a 29-21 lead into halftime.
“Both teams are way better than in that 2020 game,” coach Rich Haisman said. “Each has outstanding players. (Callie) Levin is tremendous for them. But we showed Solon we have girls who can play well too.”
VS would maintain their lead through five minutes of the third quarter before a 13-3 run by Solon gave the Spartans their first lead of the game.
“Alyssa (Griffith) was in foul trouble and as soon as she came out, that hurt us,” Haisman said. “We had some turnovers, overplayed a little at times. This is all stuff we can learn from.”
The Vikettes managed to tie the game up once more and wrestled the lead back thanks to a three-point play from Davis. Free throws again proved crucial for VS in another tight finish, making 19 of 29 as a team.
“The student section really kept us going,” Davis said. “It made the game really fun. We had a big night. I’m so proud of this team for this win.”
In addition to her 22 points, Davis also had four rebounds and four steals. Griffith finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Junior Ashlie Meyer had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in the win.
“It’s such a fun team to coach because they’re always improving,” Haisman said. “Some of our mistakes against Marion weren’t repeated tonight, and I feel that was the difference. Composure, smart plays. They stood their ground when Solon made their run.”
VS (6-0) will travel to Mount Vernon on Tuesday and return home for their rivalry game against Benton on Friday. The Vikettes will close out 2021 hosting South Tama on December 21.