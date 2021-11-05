DEA Take Back Day results

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Substance Abuse Coalition of Buchanan County collected a total of 75.4 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements as part of the fall DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23. They also collected “sharps” to be disposed of properly.
According to Buchanan County Deputy Cory Hartmann another 161.4 pounds of drugs and medications have been collected through the Sheriff’ Office’s 24/7 drug drop box from April 2021 through October 23. The total of 236.8 pounds of drugs and medications will be forwarded to the DEA for safe and proper disposal.
“Misuse of prescription medications occur when an individual takes a prescription medication other than the way it was prescribed or in ways or amounts not intended by a doctor,” shared Nora Kurtovic from Pathways Behavioral Services, citing information from yourlifeiowa.org. “This also includes when a person takes a prescription medication that was not prescribed the medication.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
If you or a loved one to you is struggling with prescription medication abuse please visit www.yourlifeiowa.org which has a live on-line chat 24/7 with a professional that can help you find help near you.
According to Deputy Hartmann, the purpose of this twice yearly event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
If you missed the special Take Back event, there is a 24-hour drug drop box outside the sheriff’s office. The drop box is available year-round for anonymous disposal of any and all types of unwanted drugs and medications, including illegal drugs. Pills and medications do not need to be in the original package. Items not accepted include inhalers, test strips, thermometers, glass, gauze, sharps, or other non-drug products and equipment.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Coalition and Pathways Behavioral Services for making these collection events a collaborative effort.
Questions or comments about drug collection/disposal services may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.