Jean Balvanz, 89, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away Sunday night, September 18, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Vicki Reece officiating. Burial will follow in Horton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Kaiser-Corso Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187