Dec. 12, 1959 — Sept. 12, 2021
PLAINVIEW, MN — Debra Ann Arthur, 61, of Plainview, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1959, in Sumner, to John and Verla (Jacob) Trusty. She graduated from the Oelwein Community School District in 1978. On Aug. 16, 1980, she married Gene Arthur in Maynard and they later divorced.
Deb lived in Iowa for several years and moved to Minnesota in 1982. She was employed as a Test Administrator for the State Board Testing for 17 years. She enjoyed playing cards especially euchre, going camping, and spending time with her family and dog, Mia. She loved to boss around the kitchen.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Joshua) Arthur/Kahler of Plainview; a granddaughter, Abigail; two sisters Helen (Steven) Potratz of Maynard, and Melanie (William) Schmitt of Lovell, WY; a brother, Sean (Sherri) Trusty of Longmont, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com