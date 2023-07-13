Debra A. Schrader, long-time resident of Benton County, departed from this earthly world on the 10th day of July, the year of our Lord 2023, aged 69 years, 8 months, and 28 days. The daughter of Irene Lyons Wieck and the late Lawrence E. Lyons was born on October 14, 1953, at the US Naval Hospital in Corona, California, and baptized by Rev. A. Frankhauser at the EUB Church in Dysart 6 months later. Debra Lyons married Leland R. Schrader Jr. on April 9, 1972, at the Trinity Methodist Church, originally the EUB Church. After a brief honeymoon to Arkansas, the couple settled on a farm in southeastern Benton County and remained there until December of 1982, at which time they and their 3 young children moved to the Lyons family farm, 5 miles southeast of Dysart, her parents having moved to a ranch in Texas. Before her first child was born, Debra worked as a teachers’ aide, working with mentally challenged preschool children at several schools throughout Cedar Rapids. After moving, she spent time volunteering at the Union elementary school and city library, served as a Girl Scout leader, was one of the original members of the Dysart Historical Society, and with her family and others, helped serve the non-denominational Community Thanksgiving dinner held in Dysart. In her spare time, she enjoyed nature, was an avid reader, and spent as much time as she could with her children. Left to mourn her loss is her beloved husband, Lee; children, Jennifer (Scott) Bjornsen, Adam (June) Schrader, Sarah (Karl) Zacharias; grandchildren, Addison Schrader, Connor Bjornsen, Jeret Bjornsen, Seth Schrader, Marika Bjornsen, Keagen Zacharias, Zoe Zacharias, and Micah Zacharias; her mother, Irene; and a brother, Steve (Denise) Lyons. Services will be held for her immediate family and her ashes will be scattered at one of her favorite places in Benton County at a later date.
