The Third Annual Deck the House Contest, hosted by the Vinton Parks and Rec Department and Vinton Unlimited, expanded this season into three categories as they crowned three winners.
“We introduced separate categories-Elegant, Griswold, Business-to get more people involved and allow more winners than the last two years,” Ryan Anderson, VPRD Assistant Director said. “We’re always looking to grow our programs and this year was very successful in doing that.”
Vinton residents voted for their top three in the categories, with prizes of $500, $300 and $200 in VU bucks, generated by Hotel Occupancy Tax according to Anderson. Ballots were returned by December 15. The following are this year’s winners:
Elegant Category: 1st — Elwick Family, 2nd — Higgins Family, 3rd — Forsyth Family. Griswold Category: 1st — Dulin Family. 2nd — Cox Family, 3rd — Gordon Family. Business Category: 1st — Tootsies.
“I saw a lot of great displays this year from each category,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to get the community involved. We had a lot of ballots turned in. We hope this keeps building.”
Cindy and Mike Elwick, the winners of the Elegant category, donated their winnings to be dispersed amongst everyone who signed up this year that did not place. Mike and Cindy stated how much they “appreciate the contest and good will it brings and hopes this will bring more PR to the event for next year.”