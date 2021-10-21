Did you hear the one about a lawyer defending a man accused of burglary who tried this creative defense? “My client merely inserted his arm into the window and removed a few trifling articles. His arm is not himself, and I fail to see how you can punish the whole individual for an offense committed by his limb.” “Well put,” the judge replied. “Using your logic, I sentence the defendant’s arm to one year’s imprisonment. He can accompany it or not, as he chooses.” The defendant smiled. With his lawyer’s assistance he detached his artificial limb, laid it on the bench, and walked out.
Hopefully, you won’t require the assistance of an attorney to defend you in court. There are however many areas of our lives that may not require the services of an attorney, but they must be defended nonetheless.
One such area is fear. Fear wages a relentless attack and when not defended against can produce some devastating results. In the area of self-esteem, if fear is not overcome the result can range from failing to reach your potential to suicide. Whether the attack is something rare like Arachibutyrophobia (which is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth) or something common like Arachnophobia (which is the fear of spiders) it must be defended against.
So how do we defend ourselves against fear? The first step is to recognize that fear is a spiritual force. The Bible tells us that God has not given us a spirit of fear. (II Timothy 1:7) Notice that God says fear is a spirit. This helps us understand why reason and logic are not always effective in defending against fear. Reason and logic are of the soul (our mind, will, and emotions).
For instance, Aerophobia (which is the fear of flying) like many fears, resists logic and reason. A Harvard study found that your odds of dying in a car accident are about one in 5000. Your odds of dying in a plane crash are about one in 11,000,000. In other words, you are over 2000 times safer in an airplane than you are in an automobile. But using this line of reasoning often fails to persuade a person who is terrified of flying.
Often using reason and logic against fear is as effective as putting up a chain-link fence to keep flies out of the backyard. The reason is simple, we are using mental tools to combat a spiritual problem. We are not getting to the root cause.
Not recognizing the spiritual origins of fear and many of life’s perplexing problems is why they seem to continually go unresolved. Many mistakenly believe that money is the answer to poverty. If money truly was the answer to poverty, we would have defeated it long ago. The reason money is not the answer to poverty is that poverty, like fear is a spiritual issue.
Since fear is a spiritual issue, it requires spiritual tools to defend against and overcome it. What many have failed to realize is that your tongue is actually a spiritual tool. The Bible informs us that life and death are in the power of the tongue. (Proverbs 18:21) In other words, you can bring fear to life with your words. You can also put it to death with your words.
So, take a moment and examine what you are saying. Are you feeding your fears by your words or are you defending yourself against the relentless attack of fear with your words? Based on scriptures such as II Timothy 1:7 and Romans 8:37 I can confidently say, “I am an overcomer. God has not given me a spirit of fear but a spirit of power to overcome any and all fears. I will not be held back by fear anymore. I am an overcomer.”
By taking this simple, not necessarily easy, step you can begin to enjoy freedom from fear and experience abundant life.
The second step is actually a much harder step. It involves our tongue which the Bible says is often the most challenging part of our lives to keep under control. (James 3:5-8) James also informs us that no man can tame the tongue. This gives us insight into the fact that our tongue is more than just a physical member. The tongue is actually a spiritual weapon God has given us to overcome spiritual enemies like fear.
The second step is to close the door to fear entering your life. Examine what you are watching and listening too. If you continually watch videos of airplanes crashing, it’s doubtful you will ever get on a plane to visit a relative in Alaska.