Delores Orman

Delores was born March 23, 1943, to Willis and Letha (Covington) Primus of Vinton, Iowa. She and her older brother, Donald, thrived and grew under the Iowa sunshine where she completed her elementary and high school classes. Delores was very active in the Disciples of Christ Church where she was baptized as a teenager. She served her community in various roles including riding her bicycle on her Vinton Times paper route, serving as a Virginia Gay Hospital aide, certified swim instructor and lifeguard as well as a member of the Taylor Peppy Peppers 4-H Club and Benton County 4-H President. During her teen years, she worked at the town drugstore and her parents’ store, Primus Appliance and Hardware. Upon graduating as a Viking from Washington High School in 1961, Delores attended Iowa State University in Ames where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics and Interior Design in 1965.
In her desire to serve, she enrolled in the Kennedy-era Peace Corps program and served in Niger, Africa, during which time she met her husband, Paul, who also served in the same audio/visual project. They were married in Niamey, Niger, at the Baptist Mission Church on June 26, 1966. They returned to the United States after two years of service, and the couple made their home in Downey, California. In 1969, Delores accepted a position at William E. Beltz Regional High School in Nome, Alaska, where she taught Home Economics and Art. She loved teaching and enjoyed watching her students solve art problems in creative ways. Delores and Paul lived in Nome for 18 years and had all three of their children during that time. In 1971, they welcomed their firstborn, Matthew Floyd followed by daughter, Angela Letha, in 1976. Matthew went to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior in 1981 due to a heart condition at nine years of age. Their youngest daughter, Margaret Ann, joined the family in 1982.
In 1985, Delores and Paul decided to move their family from Nome and establish a farm in Hayes County near where Paul grew up. While in Nebraska, Delores committed her time to her family, church, and community. She was actively involved as a 4-H volunteer and judge, member of St. John Lutheran Church and LWML, developed and tended her flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed sharing the produce and blooms with neighbors and friends, visited her parents often in Vinton and North Fort Meyers, FL, and joyfully spent time with her children and grandchildren whenever possible. Together Paul and Delores shared many traveling adventures with their family in 5 continents and all 50 states. She lived her life abundantly, loved her husband, family, and friends well, and shared her love for and trust in Jesus confidently with many whom she met throughout her lifetime.
Delores’ health condition recently advanced to Acute Myleoid Leukemia. She mounted a courageous effort to cope with its effects and continued to live life fully and joyfully. Delores spent her last days in her home attended and surrounded by her family. Jesus took her soul to be eternally with him in her heavenly home on August 7, 2021, at the age of 78. She will be remembered for her cheerful attitude and faith and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, church, and community this side of Heaven.
Delores is survived by her husband, Paul, of 55 years, of Hayes County, Nebraska, two daughters, Angela (Peter) Hansen of Nome, Alaska, and Margaret (Brent) Sankey of Hayes County, Nebraska, seven grandchildren (Gareth, Alina, Clara, Luke, Agneshka, Konstantine and Nicholas), and her brother Don (Marcia) Primus of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her precious son, Matthew, and her beloved parents, Willis and Letha Primus.
A celebration of life service was held at St. John Lutheran Church in Curtis, Nebraska, Thursday, August 12. Cards of sympathy can be sent to her family c/o Paul Orman 37331 Rd. 741 Maywood, NE 69038.