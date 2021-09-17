April 13, 1928 — Jan. 9, 2021
STRAWBERRY POINT — Deloris Catherine (Gusta) Morris, 92, of Strawberry Point, formerly of Oelwein, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at the Guttenberg Care Center due to COVID-19.
Mass of Resurrection: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with Rev. John Haugen presiding. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Inurnment: Clayton Center Cemetery – Clayton Center, Iowa
Because of COVID-19, masks are recommended at the church.
Deloris was born on April 13, 1928, in Elkader and was the only daughter of Elmer and Florence (Seeland) Gusta. She graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1946 and attended Pitzies Cosmetology School in Waterloo in 1947. On April 26, 1947, Deloris was married to William C. Morris at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Deloris began her cosmetology career at the Franklin Hotel in Strawberry Point. She continued her career in Oelwein. From 1947 to 1982, she operated her salons for 35 years and was a member of the National Cosmetology Association for 45 years. She became the President of the Oelwein Chapter, was a member of the State Executive Board, and from 1976 to 1978 was honored by serving as the State President of Iowa. Deloris was honored in 1976 as the NCA choice for Outstanding State President of the Year at the National Convention. Deloris served as an advisor for Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and organized the curriculum for the hairdressers’ continuation program. For seven years, she served as an examinee on the State Board of Cosmetology Examiners for the State of Iowa after being appointed by former Governor Ray.
While living in Oelwein, Deloris was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the hospital auxiliary, the VFW, and the Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed bowling, bridge, traveling, attending baseball and her husband’s softball games, and spending time with her family.
Deloris and Bill traveled as Relief Managers for Motel 6 for two years and then spent eight years at Motel 6 in Rochester, Minnesota. They retired in 1992 and moved to Elkader, Iowa. After they moved to Strawberry Point, where Bill passed away in October of 1996, Deloris continued living there for 23 years. She attended St. Mary Catholic Church, enjoyed the company of her family and friends, and met monthly with her ladies’ group. Later on, she moved into the Lutheran Nursing Home in Strawberry Point for 11 ½ months and later transferred to the Guttenberg Care Center for the last year of her life.
Survivors include her two daughters: Jackie Borman of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Debra (Jay Cruz) Healy of Mentone, California; six grandchildren: Heather (Jeff) Smith and Scott (Beth) Borman of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Brandi Borman (Vern Loch) of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Justin Healy and Josh Healy of Highland, California, and Jessica (Zach Leighton) Healy of Spokane, Washington. Deloris is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Sierra and Makaila Smith, and Jake and Brooks Borman.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years and her parents.