INDEPENDENCE – At a recent meeting the Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee presented a $100 check to Buchanan County Salvation Army representative Peg Magner.
In addition, they decided to participate in a Day of Action by signing up for an entire day, 12 hours, to ring the Salvation Army bell for the Red Kettle Campaign.
To signup to ring the bell:
- Go online to https://signup.com/go/xJCfZfy for the Walmart schedule.
- Go online to https://signup.com/go/oMrgnoX for the Fareway schedule.
- Contact Julie at 319-327-2072.