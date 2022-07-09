A first round bye allowed Benton softball a small breather and a chance to prepare as they hosted Charles City (18-11) on Saturday for Regional play, stifling an “aggressive” Comet offense 6-0 and advancing to Tuesday’s final at Norwalk.
“They have a lot of lefties that would lay down bunts and run aggressively on base,” coach Jordon Pilcher said, having scouted the Comets on Thursday previously. “We talked about taking those bunts away and us running aggressive while on base. We definitely saw that today.”
The Bobcats came out strong as senior Gabby McKee batted in sophomore Emma Townsley, followed by sophomore Jessa DeMoss with an RBI single to score freshman Hannah Greiner and sophomore Jaida Lyons scoring freshman Haiden Moore. Benton’s offense didn’t produce runs for the next two innings and finally got an RBI from junior Hope Moore to score Lyons. One final burst in the bottom of the fifth scored McKee and junior Fionna McLeod. Benton finished with 10 hits overall.
“Offensively, we wanted everyone looking for their pitching and hitting hard,” Pilcher said. ”We saw that [Charles City] made some early mistakes against Waterloo East. If we put the ball in play, we make them make mistakes.”
Pilcher’s prediction rang true as the Comets committed four fielding errors. Benton did not commit a single error behind a strong night from DeMoss. The sophomore struck out 11 hitters and allowed only two hits in seven innings.
“When Jessa gets ahead in the count, good results follow,” Pilcher said. “She was on tonight, hitting different pitches and looking for different locations. Jessa was great tonight.”
Benton (25-15) advances to their third Regional final in as many seasons, traveling to Norwalk (28-7) on Tuesday. Pilcher credits the team coming together over the course of the season, and seniors McKee and Sarah Gorkow for being “two great leaders” for a team unwilling to take a step down from the past two seasons. Now, they have a new opportunity to pursue: competing for the program’s first State berth since 2018.
“I know there were nerves before the game, so we have to start by staying calm on Tuesday,” Pilcher said. “We’ve set small goals all season long. If we meet goals on Tuesday, we’ll have good results in the regional final.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the game in Friday’s Cedar Valley Times.