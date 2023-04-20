After finishing just one game away from the state tournament last year, the Denver Cyclones girls soccer team will be ready for the upcoming year with the entire 2022 roster returning for 2023.
Derek Krebsbach (DK) will be entering his second year at the helm of the Cyclone ship after going 11-5 last season with Kain Eagle and Marissa Lopez at his side as assistant coaches.
Leading goal scorer from last year, Lexi Gehrke, will return after a 12 goal, 11 assist season. Fellow seniors Klair Heim and Grace Hennessy also return with five goals and one assist between the two.
Expectations are high this year for Denver and anything less than a state tournament appearance will be a disappointment.
“We expect to go to state in 2023 and be competing for a state title in class 1A,” DK said. “We fell one game short of making state last season, but we’re a young team. A lot of freshmen started last season, now that they are sophomores, they will take a big step forward. All three of our junior captains from last year are returning. Their leadership and experience will take us over the top this season.”
The six sophomores on the team combined for 20 goals and 17 assists with Keira Gehrke leading with six goals. Alayna Akers finished last season with four assists.
“Our strength is our defensive shape, ability to keep the ball and create chances,” DK said.
"Our weakness is our ability to finish the chances we create, but I feel this will be better this season because we return everyone.”
The Cyclones will see Waterloo Columbus and Dike-New Hartford as their toughest competition this season.