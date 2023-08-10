VINTON — Saturday mornings at the Vinton Family Restaurant tend to be rather hectic with a restaurant full of people. Last Saturday, August 5th was no exception. However, many of the people jammed into the diner were reporters, camera operators, police officers, and campaign staff accompanying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on his campaign trail. The VFR stop was organized by Never Back Down, the organization in charge of DeSantis’s campaign.
Long before the governor’s arrival, his supporters began to fill up the restaurant to claim their spot. By the time DeSantis entered, many of the patrons present were there specifically to see him. Most of those that were there by chance, said they enjoyed witnessing the experience in their local diner.
DeSantis entered the building escorted by State Police and carrying his youngest daughter. His wife Casey followed with their other two children. The crowd enjoyed a collective laugh when one of the children asked for “french-fries.”
The couple then spit up and ventured onto different sides of the room, stopping at each table, answering questions, posing for pictures, and sharing general pleasantries. “Everyone here is so friendly and so nice, of course I know that in Florida, because in January you go to southwest Florida. Half the Midwest is down there,” DeSantis said. The patrons at the table then shared that they in fact snowbird themselves in DeSantis’s hometown.
VFR long time employee, Roxie Higgins was called in to help host the Governor and coordinated his arrival and security with law enforcement. “The event was well organized and ran smoothly. We are so grateful for the patience and understanding of our patrons during the Governor’s visit. Our staff handled the experience with professionalism and even some of our customers commented that we handled it well. We are also grateful that we didn’t have any protestors to contend with.”
While the campaign moved through, most restaurant activity on the floor grounded to a halt. Servers did their best to maneuver between reporters, spectators and campaign staffers, to deliver food and refill drinks for their clients. Activity in the kitchen never stopped however, as the cooks filled the large To-Go order for those on the campaign bus. DeSantis himself ordered a Meat Lovers Skillet To-Go.