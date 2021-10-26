Detectable PFAS

There were detectable concentrations of PFAS in the following streams, according to a study by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Center for Health Effects of Environment Contamination at the University of Iowa:

Anamosa, Wapsipinicon River

Bayard, Middle Raccoon River

Clinton, Mississippi River

Coralville, Muddy Creek

Des Moines, Des Moines River

Finchford, West Fork Cedar River

Newton, Sewer Creek

Omaha, Nebraska, Missouri River

Palo, Cedar River

Randolph, West Nishnabotna River

Rolfe, Pilot Creek

Sac City, North Raccoon River

Shell Rock, Shell Rock River

Van Meter, Raccoon River

Wapello, Iowa River

Waverly, Cedar River