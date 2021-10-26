Detectable PFAS
There were detectable concentrations of PFAS in the following streams, according to a study by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Center for Health Effects of Environment Contamination at the University of Iowa:
Anamosa, Wapsipinicon River
Bayard, Middle Raccoon River
Clinton, Mississippi River
Coralville, Muddy Creek
Des Moines, Des Moines River
Finchford, West Fork Cedar River
Newton, Sewer Creek
Omaha, Nebraska, Missouri River
Palo, Cedar River
Randolph, West Nishnabotna River
Rolfe, Pilot Creek
Sac City, North Raccoon River
Shell Rock, Shell Rock River
Van Meter, Raccoon River
Wapello, Iowa River
Waverly, Cedar River