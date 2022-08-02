INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department (IPD) recently announced an additional detour due to construction on Highway 150.
According to IPD, “With construction on the 150 project moving along nicely, 3rd Avenue SE will soon be closed soon from 1st Street East to the south. A plan has been developed between Independence Street Department, Crawford Engineering ,and ourselves. Beginning at 8 a.m. [Wednesday, August 3 ], the city parking area between Del Rio and City Hall will become a two way alley.
“When leaving this area onto 1st Street there will be no left turns allowed. This will allow access to the back of the businesses in the 300 Block of 1st Street East. Delivery trucks may have to use 1st Street for deliveries, please use extra caution.”
Business owners have been contacted.
This is only a temporary solution.